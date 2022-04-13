BISMARCK, N.D. – Parking for large commercial vehicles in Jamestown and Bismarck is at capacity. Commercial motor vehicles currently stopped in Jamestown are urged to use Highway 281 south out of Jamestown going into South Dakota to I-90 and then continuing west.

Interstate 94 will remain closed between Jamestown and the Montana border until further notice. If you are in the Fargo area and are wanting to travel west through North Dakota, the best option is to go south on I-29 into South Dakota and take I-90 west, avoiding North Dakota.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

