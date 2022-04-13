Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,080 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Convention of the States Bill into Law, Issues Signing Statement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today signed into law H. 3205, Convention of the States, and issued a signing statement. 

"Efforts to rein in federal spending and reduce the national debt have repeatedly met resistance from the parties in power at the time. It has become clear that Congress is unwilling or unable to set aside its self-serving institutional interests in preserving and expanding the size and reach of the federal government," Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. "Thus, any initiative to reduce the size of the federal government must originate elsewhere."

The governor continued: "As elections have repeatedly failed to reverse this course, I believe that the time has come to utilize the mechanism expressly available to the States in Article V, often called a "Convention of States." 

The governor's full signing statement can be found here. 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Convention of the States Bill into Law, Issues Signing Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.