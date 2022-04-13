Wolf Administration Previews 2022 North Central Region Construction Season, Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

PennDOT anticipates 75 projects in north central PA

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 3 today highlighted the 75 projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the nine-county region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure law allows Pennsylvania to move forward with additional infrastructure projects,” Governor Tom Wolf said of today’s announcement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to receive this funding to help address our infrastructure needs.”

The department anticipates investing more than $265 million this year in PennDOT Engineering District 3 region spanning Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties. This investment includes rehabilitating, reconstructing, and resurfacing 185 miles of highways and working on 47 bridge projects.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by BIL. In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing at least $27.2 million in additional funding to District 3 to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:

“A well-maintained, sustainable transportation system is a key component of the economic vitality of the state,” District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. “We understand investing in this valuable resource is an investment in our future and BIL has helped us advance many projects.”

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, ($900 million);

Route 199 reconstruction from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in Athens and Sayre boroughs in Bradford County, ($16.5 million);

Route 11 reconstruction from East Main Street to Sixth Street, resurfacing from East Sixth Street to Park Street, and repair and install sidewalk and new lighting along Routes 11 and 387 from the First Columbia Bank driveway south to the Town Park Village Apartments in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County, ($6.8 million);

Route 11 resurfacing from Route 15 to the Union County line in Monroe Township, Snyder County, ($2.2 million);

Route 220 safety, access management and bridge improvements from Route 287 in Piatt Township to Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) ramp in Woodward Township, Lycoming County, ($41 million);

Route 2014 resurfacing and constructing new ADA ramps from Seventh Street to Campbell Street, Campbell Street between Fourth and Third Streets, and Third Street from Campbell Street to State Street. Resurfacing Route 2023 (Market Street) from Third Street to the bridge, Route 2089 (Hepburn Street) from Via Bella Street to Third Street, and Route 3012 (Ridge Avenue) from Fourth Street to Follow Hollow Road in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, ($1.9 million); and

Route 414 soil slide repair east of the Village of Blackwell in Morris Township, Tioga County, ($5 million).

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Route 6 resurfacing and widening from Wonder View Lane to Sugar creek in North Towanda Township, Bradford County, ($2.4 million);

Bridge painting projects on Route 1041 (James Street) over the north branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, ($2.4 million);

Route 14 restoration from Windfall Road to Tennessee Gas Road in Alba Borough and Troy Township, Bradford County, ($2.5 million);

Route 339 resurfacing and widening from Smith Hollow Road to Nescopeck Borough, Columbia County, ($11.6 million);

Route 220 bridge improvement project of six bridges (two over Antlers Lane, two over Ramp A to West Fourth Street and two over the SEDA-COG railroad tracts) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County. ($18.7 million);

Route 405 (Water Street) bridge replacement over Glade Run, intersection realignment at Water Street and Route 2014 (Main Street), and mill and overlay from the intersection to the river bridge in the Borough of Muncy, Lycoming County ($2.7 million);

Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) embankment stabilization at Lick Run Road in Loyalsock and Eldred Townships, Lycoming County, ($3.5 million);

Route 54 resurfacing and slope repairs from the Montour County line to Boyd Station in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County, ($2.2 million);

Route 104 bridge rehabilitation over Mohantango Creek in Chapman Township, Snyder County, ($3.1 million);

Route 154 repair of a soil slide at World’s End State Park in Forks Township, Sullivan County, ($2.7 million);

Route 220 resurface from Old Route 220 to Route 42 in Laporte Township, Sullivan County, ($1.7 million);

Route 6 bridge replacement over Phoenix Run in Gaines Township, Tioga County, ($2 million);

Route 49 bridge preservation of the bridge over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County ($750,000); and

Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Tioga Township, Tioga County ($1.7 million).

The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project continues to progress, which will address safety and congestion concerns on the Route 11/15 corridor in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. Three of the four contracts have been completed with the Northern Section, which will connect Route 15 at Winfield to the existing four-lane highway south of Route 45/147 interchange, anticipated to open later this year.

The project is divided into Northern and Southern Sections. The Southern Section project involves the construction of roughly 6-miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County.

Construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was advertised and the apparent low bid was $115 million submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh on March 31.

Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised in the future.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.