Data Fabric Market Size projected to grow at over 27.2% CAGR to 2028
Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth. Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources.
As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.
The Global Data Fabric Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period.
Some major companies in the market report include SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.
Key Highlights from the Report
Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.
Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.
On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.
Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
In-Memory data fabric
Disk-based data fabric
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premises
On-cloud
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Customer Experience Management
Fraud Detection and Security Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Business Process Management
Asset Management
Supply Chain Management
Workforce Management
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Retail & e-Commerce
Energy & Utilities
Education
Travel & Hospitality
Others
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
