Data Fabric Market Size projected to grow at over 27.2% CAGR to 2028

Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data fabric market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving global data fabric market revenue growth. Rapid developments in in-memory computing are factors also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. In-memory computing enables super-fast speed and the scaling of unlimited volumes of data, while also simplifying accessibility to an increasing number of data sources.

As stored data is accessed considerably quickly while it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory, in-memory processing enables data to be evaluated in real-time, allowing for speedier business reporting and decision-making. Rapid developments in in-memory computing is expected to drive demand for in-memory data fabric in the near future.

The Global Data Fabric Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Data Fabric Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Data Fabric industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Some major companies in the market report include SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

Service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for integration, consultancy, support, and maintenance services to ease implementation and operation of data fabric solutions.

Small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data fabric solutions and services among small and medium-sized enterprises globally.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate. Rising adoption of cloud services among end-users is a key factor expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory data fabric

Disk-based data fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Business Process Management

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

