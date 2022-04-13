Crystal Oscillator Market Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook, Analysis, and Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for consumer electronics devices and continuous R&D in the automotive industry are some key factors driving global crystal oscillator market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crystal oscillator market size is expected to reach USD 3.61 Billion in 2028 and register steady revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing investments in development of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by leading companies operating in the global automotive market, rising demand for semiconductors, increasing adoption of Automatic Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and rising demand for smart consumer electronics.

Increasing demand for smart devices is resulting in steady demand for semiconductors. Crystal oscillator circuit sustains oscillation by taking and amplifying a voltage signal from the quartz resonator, and feeding it back to the resonator. Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) circuit provides high-frequency stability and consists of high-cost crystal. The Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) circuit offers an advantage of precision frequency temperatures, requires less space, and are available at reasonable cost, which make these ideal for high-end operations.

Regional Bifurcation of the Crystal Oscillator Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Crystal Oscillator market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Crystal Oscillator market landscape.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

River Eletec Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., FOX Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., TXC Corporation, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, Daishinku Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Hosonic Electronic Co.Ltd.

The global Crystal Oscillator market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Crystal Oscillator market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Crystal Oscillator market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global crystal oscillator market on the basis of crystal cut, general circuitry, application, and region:

Crystal Cut Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

General Circuitry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)

Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Research & Measurement

Industrial & Medical

Key Findings from the Report:

On 29 January 2021, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., developed a products, 2.5x2.0x0.9mm-sized, low-phase jitter differential-output crystal oscillators (models - NP2520SA and NP2520SB), for small optical communication modules that can help to boost 5G mobile communications.

AT-cut segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue contributing largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to AT-cut product type being most widely used in high-frequency applications.

In addition, increasing investment by major players in technological advancements such as next-generation oscillators is expected to further support revenue growth of the AT-cut segment. Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) segment revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Crystal Oscillator market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Crystal Oscillator market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Crystal Oscillator industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Crystal Oscillator market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Crystal Oscillator Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the research report.

