SPI Software Announces Inclusion of WhatsApp™ Messaging into SPI Connect™
Timeshare Industry's Most Respected Software Developer Partners with Most Popular Global Messaging Channel: WhatsApp™
With SPI providing timeshare owners a seamless process for international communications via WhatsApp, we are opening new channels for global travelers, providing an exciting benefit to our clients”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software has announced with ConnectionsGRP the inclusion of WhatsApp™ into SPI Connect™, SPI’s new cloud-native, hyperscale digital communications and messaging platform for the timeshare/vacation industry. WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging service for mobile devices that relies on the internet for the transmission of messages. WhatsApp is the most-used mobile messenger app worldwide, with approximately two billion monthly active users sending over 100 billion messages daily, representing an untapped guest communication tool for the timeshare/vacation industry.
— Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software
SPI Software now becomes the first vacation ownership-focused application software provider worldwide to fully incorporate WhatsApp™ into its systems, paving the way for international travelers to send messages to guests via text from any mobile device, analyze data, and conduct conversations, whether traveling domestically or abroad. Incorporating WhatsApp™ into SPI Connect™ allows a WhatsApp message to be triggered from within SPI and conduct a conversation over WhatsApp, utilizing ConnectionsGRP’s CPaaS platform.
"By their very nature, timeshare owners are travelers," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "The timeshare industry has long been a global one, with a large percentage of owners and guests international travelers. With SPI providing timeshare owners a seamless process for international communications via WhatsApp, we are opening new channels for global travelers, providing an exciting benefit to our clients."
Following Facebook and YouTube, WhatsApp is the third most-popular social network worldwide, used in over 180 countries and statistically the most popular messaging application in all but 25 of these countries. A significant 95% of social media users in Mexico are WhatsApp users. In the UK, more than 75% of the active users accessed WhatsApp every day in 2021.
“Many software providers believe communication processes are separate from application software providers. ConnectionsGRP has exclusively partnered with SPI because of Gordon McClendon’s vision of fully appreciating the strategic importance of incorporating communication channel for global travelers like WhatsApp, providing unique communication tools only available
to SPI’s customers,” said Anthony Link.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. Developed as state-of-the-art business application software, SPI's technology is available to the industry as an enterprise system or through individual modules which may be deployed via cloud or on-premises.
About ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP.com designs, develops, and deploys transformative communication technology solutions, alleviating the current crisis of communications businesses have with their customers, patients, and guests. ConnectionsGRP’s omnichannel CPaaS communication platform provides connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels (text, WhatsApp, and chat) alongside any businesses established voice channel. We connect businesses to their customers in a more meaningful and simplified way, utilizing mobile messaging as a core communication channel. For more information, visit www.connectionsgrp.com or text 866-767-CGRP.
