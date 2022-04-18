5WPR CEO Announces Seven Influencer Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like other forms of marketing, influencer marketing is evolving at a rapid pace. With the rise of new platforms and increasing use of augmented reality, there will also be some new influencer marketing trends that dominate the market and result in better outreach strategies. Given below are influencer marketing trends that will dominate the marketing landscape in 2022.

Purpose-driven campaigns

With consumers focusing on values and principles, purpose-driven marketing is becoming a priority for marketers. One way brands will convey purpose-driven campaigns, is through influencer collaborations. For instance, for the UN’s HeForShe campaign, the international body collaborated with influencers and celebrities. Emma Watson was chosen as the celebrity influencer because her feminist outlook made the UN Women’s cause relatable.

Video content

Video content is becoming essential as a format for influencer marketing. According to a report by Cisco, online video content will make up more than 82% of internet traffic. With people increasingly consuming audio and video content, brands will seek to collaborate with podcast influencers and YouTubers.

Specialized influencers

Consumers are more informed and demanding than ever. To be able to successfully engage such consumers, influencers are also becoming more specialized. It helps them to stand out in an increasingly crowded field. Influencers will be searched for based on highly specific keywords.

Influencers will become value messengers

Customers today look for accountability and transparency in brands—hence brands need to focus on creating strategies that communicate their values effectively. They can no longer be only interested in promoting products. Influencers will become tools for spreading messages related to a brand’s value as well as its ethical, social, and environmental commitments and responsibilities.

Influencer entrepreneurs

Influencers have a guaranteed consumer base that is highly engaged. Since such consumers follow every move of influencers, they provide them with opportunities to start their own business. Influencers who have started out by sharing videos, blogs, and posts are now leveraging their online presence to turn their interests into business ventures. For instance, Elle Darby, who started out as an influencer, has launched her own business, Angelle collection, which is a brand that sells luxury loungewear and pajamas. Influencers present brands with an opportunity for partnerships.

Live shopping

Live shopping is an important new element in influencer marketing. Amazon and Pinterest already have features that let businesses collaborate with influencers who are great at churning out engaging livestream content. Live shopping is like teleshopping, and features video filmed live that bring together product demonstrations and entertainment. Such a feature is ideal for e-commerce and can help generate sales. Companies like Sephora have already used this feature.

Diversity and inclusion

Social activism in the past couple of years has brought to the forefront the lack of diversity in the influencer industry. Diversity and inclusion will not restrict itself to being a trend, and will become a standard, with more and more brands working with diverse creators.

