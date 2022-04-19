New Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Names CEO

Chief Executive Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, has selected Stacie Goyne to serve as the new hospital's CEO. Stacie has over 20 years of healthcare expertise, initially trained as a medical social worker in Oklahoma and then at THR Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Her experience spans several leadership roles in business development, marketing, and social work across inpatient rehab hospitals, LTACHs, and skilled nursing facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado. During her time at her former company, she graduated from the Accel Leadership Academy as part of her leadership development training.

"We are ecstatic that we have found Stacie who has vast knowledge and experience in the sites of care across post-acute care and she knows how to lead and improve inpatient rehab hospital performance. Her knowledge of Oklahoma will be critical to our success in Oklahoma City," said Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partners COO.

Initially, in her role as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly opening rehabilitation hospital, Stacie will hire the clinical leadership team, and collaborate with local physicians, hospital leaders, and people throughout OKC to streamline rehab services for the patients in need. She will guide the hospital team through the new hospital's opening with support from the hospital team and also from Nobis Rehab Partners. Her primary focus is operating a highly performing hospital that delivers exceptional inpatient rehab care.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to leverage my leadership skills and the development I’ve worked hard to complete and be in my own community to open this new rehab hospital and partner with the local health systems to provide the best quality inpatient rehabilitation services to people in the Oklahoma City and surrounding communities," Goyne said.

Stacie holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, a Master’s of Science in Social Work, and a Master’s of Healthcare Administration from the University of Texas in Arlington. Stacie has held licensure as a Master’s prepared Social Worker in Texas, she is a trained Predictive Index Analyst and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

OKC Rehab Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening mid-2022 at 10240 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit OKC Rehab Hospital

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com.