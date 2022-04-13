Rizi Timane Psychotherapy & Consulting: Empowering the LGBTQ+ Community via Psychotherapy

Psychotherapy plays a crucial role in assisting the LGBT community, specifically trans individuals, to live a better life. Experts such as Rizi Timane allow for better services to be provided with improved rapport and tailored solutions.

In the last few years, the LGBT community has earned massive support, and it has reached new milestones that many thoughts were impossible to obtain. However, it has not been an easy ride and while. Yes, on paper, the LGBT community has more rights and freedoms it is not always like that in practice. Particularly when it comes to trans individuals, there's still a long way to go. From employment discrimination and vulnerability to deprivation to health disparities and safety issues, there are a lot of struggles that haven't even scratched the surface in finding solutions to them.





Several proactive and trans workers have been able to rise to the top and are working on making the world a better place for everyone else. One such individual is Rizi Timane - an actor, public speaker, diversity trainer, and licensed psychotherapist. Being trans himself and a psychotherapist has given him an undeniable edge over Timane, allowing him to provide counseling services that are near impossible to come by.

Essence Of Selecting the Right Therapist

For therapy, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the equation. It is all dependent on the individual client’s needs and background. A therapist may be great, but if the therapist is white, has only ever lived in a first world country, and comes from a privileged background, more often than not, the therapist is going to have trouble appropriately working with a client who has more of a working-class background and brought up in a third world country. Spanking children may be wrong for America’s culture, but in other multiple nations around the globe, it’s quite the norm.

And even when thinking about it from the client’s perspective, in such a case, one desires to opt for the one feel most familiar with because this is relatable to everyone. Specifically, for therapy relating to gender dysphoria, this is an important point that needs to be noted, and it’s also how Rizi Timane caters to the problem.

While many therapists and clients can struggle to form that working relationship and a strong rapport, at Rizi Timane Psychotherapy and the Happy Transgender Center, this isn’t an issue at all. Timane and his team of professionals set the emphasis standing on gender identity counseling and sexual orientation. Timane and his team of professionals provide services that allow the community to feel safe, attended to, and apprehended. Moreover, clients and trans people are supported through an annual Trans Surgery Scholarship. For trans individuals, therapy isn’t a want but a need. Almost every trans person requires therapy, considering just how deeply struggles with self-identity can run, and finding a good therapist that you feel comfortable with is the first step towards living a happy and fulfilling life.

