Autonomous vehicle leader Argo AI establishing operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Company’s $2.6 million investment expected to create 40 new jobs
We celebrate any time a company selects Greenville County to expand into, and certainly welcome a leading-edge technology organization like Argo AI to our community.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argo AI (Argo) a global autonomy products and services company, will establish a test facility in Greenville County, S.C. The company’s $2.6 million investment is expected to create 40 new jobs.
Founded in 2016, Argo AI develops self-driving technology products and services to make the world’s streets and roadways safe, accessible, and useful for all. With operations across the U.S. and Europe, Argo works with leading automakers to integrate the Argo Autonomy Platform into vehicles to operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services that benefit communities around the world.
“As Argo AI advances towards commercial operations across the U.S. and Germany, we are developing the Argo Autonomy Platform for safe operations in cities, suburbs and the highways that connect them. We look forward to bringing our highway-speed closed-course testing to Greenville County,” stated Argo AI President and Co-Founder Peter Rander.
Argo will establish a closed-course track in the SC Technology and Aviation Center (SCTAC) for development and testing of its self-driving vehicle technology, initially leveraging the International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC), a world-class automotive testbed in the heart of SCTAC. The Greenville County track will be Argo’s third closed- course facility in addition to locations in western Pennsylvania and Munich, Germany. It will be dedicated to highway-speed testing as the company advances towards commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.
“Argo AI’s new operation in Greenville County further proves what so many already know – that South Carolina is a top destination for companies in the automotive industry,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “It’s exciting to see our robust automotive sector continue to thrive, and it means that our pro-business strategy is paying dividends.”
Argo AI builds the software, hardware, maps, and cloud-support infrastructure to power self-driving vehicles, with a purpose of reimagining the human journey and a mission to make the world’s streets and roadways safe, accessible, and useful, for all. Argo technology is built to enable autonomous commercial services for delivery and ridesharing and the company partners with leading consumer brands, including Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Walmart, and Lyft.
“Automation is the future in the automotive industry, and companies like Argo AI are trailblazers in their field. We are excited to welcome a cutting-edge company like Argo AI to South Carolina, and we know they’ll do great things here and beyond,” noted Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Operations are expected to begin later this year. Individuals interested in joining the Argo AI team should visit the company’s careers page.
“We celebrate any time a company selects Greenville County to expand into, and certainly welcome a leading-edge technology organization like Argo AI to our community,” said Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation board member Willis Meadows. “We wish them continued success as they grow their customer base across North America.”
Today, Argo AI employs more than 1,700 people at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh, its European headquarters in Munich, and at 8 additional offices in the U.S. and Europe.
“In 2009, SCTAC embarked on a visionary plan to redevelop a 600-acre vacant runway property into the International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC), a world-class automotive testbed designed to support South Carolina’s automotive economy,” said Jody Bryson, President & CEO of SCTAC. “ARGO represents a crowning achievement for South Carolina, and SCTAC is extremely proud that the ITIC testbed was a catalyst for today’s transformational announcement.”
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
