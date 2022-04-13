Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,075 in the last 365 days.

Board of Professional Conduct Releases Disciplinary Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed five disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Each report recommends discipline for an attorney charged with professional misconduct.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert Edward Fitz Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0363 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension

Fairfield County Disciplinary Counsel v. Timothy Paul Jarvis Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0366 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Lorain County Disciplinary Counsel v. Diana Delmar Jancura Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0367 Recommended Sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Scott Edward Jancura (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0365 Recommended Sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Out-of-State Disciplinary Counsel v. Lisa Marie Wells (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0362 Recommended Sanction: Two-year suspension

You just read:

Board of Professional Conduct Releases Disciplinary Recommendations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.