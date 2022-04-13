Board of Professional Conduct Releases Disciplinary Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed five disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Each report recommends discipline for an attorney charged with professional misconduct.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert Edward Fitz Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0363 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension

Fairfield County Disciplinary Counsel v. Timothy Paul Jarvis Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0366 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Lorain County Disciplinary Counsel v. Diana Delmar Jancura Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0367 Recommended Sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Scott Edward Jancura (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0365 Recommended Sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Out-of-State Disciplinary Counsel v. Lisa Marie Wells (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0362 Recommended Sanction: Two-year suspension