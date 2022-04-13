Submit Release
Hylant Hires Kevin Aston as Cincinnati Market President

Kevin Aston, one of the industry’s leading insurance experts, has joined Hylant as the Cincinnati market president, the company announced Friday.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Aston, one of the industry’s leading insurance experts, has joined Hylant as the Cincinnati market president, bringing his vast skill set to company growth, team development and community engagement, the company announced Friday.

Formerly serving as president of business insurance and private client services for Marsh McLennan Agency, Aston will bring more than 20 years of experience and formidable leadership skills to his role. His comprehensive insurance knowledge will create a strategic direction to drive the Ohio region’s revenue growth while meeting the ever-increasing insurance needs of Hylant clients.

“Over the years, Hylant has impressed me with its dedication to clients, constantly investing in talent and resources to meet the evolving needs of those clients,” said Aston. “I am thrilled to now be a part of their mission and help drive those endeavors.”

Aston’s appointment comes on the heels of Hylant’s recent additions in executive risk, transactional risk and cyber risk as the company expands services to boost Hylant capabilities and spur growth.

“Bringing Kevin onto the Hylant team is one of the best decisions we can make for Hylant’s future,” said Chris Godley, Northeast regional CEO of Hylant. “His vast knowledge and extensive expertise will be crucial to not only Hylant’s daily running but our strategic initiatives.”

Aston has received considerable recognition for his leadership and insurance expertise. Not only was he promoted numerous times within a four-year time span and served in executive leadership, consulting and business development roles, but he was also named a Forty Under 40 award winner by the Dayton Business Journal, and in 2019 he was named a Top 20 Under 40 winner by The Greater Cincinnati Insurance Board.

“As we continue to beat our growth expectations, Kevin’s addition will solidify our world-class team,” said Godley.

