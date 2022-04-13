Acute Kidney Injury takes place if the kidneys stop the filtration of the waste products from human blood. There are 25+ companies involved in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of acute kidney injury. The key players operating in the Acute Kidney Injury treatment market include Atox Bio, AM-Pharma, Angion Biomedica, Astellas Pharma, Guard therapeutics and several others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline to Progress with Novel and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

Acute Kidney Injury takes place if the kidneys stop the filtration of the waste products from human blood. There are 25+ companies involved in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of acute kidney injury. The key players operating in the Acute Kidney Injury treatment market include Atox Bio, AM-Pharma, Angion Biomedica, Astellas Pharma, Guard therapeutics and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Acute Kidney Injury therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Acute Kidney Injury treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Acute Kidney Injury treatment. The major Acute Kidney Injury companies include Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, ABIONYX and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Acute Kidney Injury treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Acute Kidney Injury treatment landscape. Key Acute Kidney Injury pipeline therapies in various stages of development include bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), UMC 119 06 , Kidney specific amniotic mesenchymal stem cell therapy, RMC 035, SBI-101, QPI-1002, RMC035, MIB-626, RBT-9, Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase, XRx-101, SUL-138, UNI494, Timbetasin, and others.

, Kidney specific amniotic mesenchymal stem cell therapy, RMC 035, SBI-101, QPI-1002, RMC035, MIB-626, RBT-9, Recombinant human alkaline phosphatase, XRx-101, SUL-138, UNI494, Timbetasin, and others. In March 2022, at the 27th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology , AM-Pharma will deliver an overview of the current Phase III REVIVAL study .

, will deliver an overview of the current . In September 2021 , AM-Pharma agreed to an exclusive licensing deal with Kyowa Kirin giving Kyowa Kirin the rights to develop and sell ilofotase alfa in Japan.

, agreed to an exclusive licensing deal with giving the rights to develop and sell in Japan. Angion and Vifor publicly published findings on ANG-3777 clinical trials in 2021, including a Phase II CSA-AKI trial and a Phase III DGF trial .

publicly published findings on clinical trials in 2021, including a and a . In December 2021 , Researchers at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands and their collaborators, reported a lead compound for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). A new 6-chromanol-derived compound named SUL-138 being developed by Sulfateq BV has shown promise in animal models at treating acute kidney injury.

, Researchers at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands and their collaborators, for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). A new being developed by Sulfateq BV has shown promise in animal models at treating acute kidney injury. In terms of development activities for CER-001 , ABIONYX marked the continuation of the Phase IIa clinical study, called RACERS, to prevent acute kidney injury in high-risk septic patients, in partnership with the University of Bari.

, ABIONYX marked the to prevent acute kidney injury in high-risk septic patients, in partnership with the University of Bari. In February 2022 , Renibus Therapeutics completed a USD 15 million extension as part of its Series A financing, led by family offices specializing in biotech investments, closing the round at USD 35 million . Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Renibus’ pipeline, including the company’s lead candidates, RBT-1 for the prevention of acute kidney injury.

, completed a as part of its Series A financing, led by family offices specializing in biotech investments, closing the round at . Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Renibus’ pipeline, including the company’s lead candidates, for the prevention of acute kidney injury. In May 2021 , Nephraegis Therapeutics , developing NPH-022 to prevent and treat Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) launched with a seed investment from Xontogeny, LLC to advance their lead compound through critical preclinical work.

, , developing to prevent and treat Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) launched with a from Xontogeny, LLC to advance their lead compound through critical preclinical work. In December 2021 , Altasciences has been chosen by XORTX Therapeutics Inc. to conduct a pharmacokinetic bridging study in support of the XRx-008 program for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and XRx-101 for acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19.

, has been chosen by Inc. to conduct a pharmacokinetic bridging study in support of the XRx-008 program for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and for acute kidney injury associated with COVID-19. In June 2021, KBI Biopharma entered into a manufacturing agreement with AM Pharma, particularly concerning to AM Pharma’s recAP program potentially being investigated for the treatment of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury.

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening Acute Kidney Injury pipeline landscape in @ Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Outlook

The Acute Kidney Injury pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Acute Kidney Injury products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline landscape.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), commonly known as Acute Renal Failure (ARF), is a condition characterized by progressive azotemia with or without oliguria over several hours or days. Acute Kidney Injury is typically characterized as a sudden loss in renal function, clinically manifested as a reversible acute rise in nitrogen waste products evaluated by blood urea nitrogen and serum creatinine levels over hours to weeks. Acute Kidney Injury causes a sudden decrease in renal function, resulting in waste product retention, electrolyte abnormalities, and volume status changes. There are three Acute Kidney Injury stages: prerenal, postrenal, and intrinsic renal.

Many people with Acute Kidney Injury are asymptomatic, while others have generalized non-specific Acute Kidney Injury symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, lower back pain, passing less urine than usual, unexplained loss of appetite, feeling sick or vomiting, feeling short of breath, and swelling of the legs or other body parts.

Acute Kidney Injury diagnosis is generally based on an increase in serum creatinine and/or a decrease in urine output.

Find out more about Acute Kidney Injury medications @ Acute Kidney Injury Guidelines

A snapshot of the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ANG-3777 Angion Biomedica/Vifor Pharma Phase II Proto oncogene protein c met stimulant Intravenous Ilofotase alfa AM Pharma Phase III Endotoxin inhibitors; Enzyme replacements NA ASP1128 Astellas Pharma Phase II Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta modulators Intravenous Ruconest (Conestat alfa) Pharming Technologies Phase II Complement C1 inhibitor protein replacements; Complement C1r inhibitors; Complement C1s inhibitors Intravenous RMC-035 Guard Therapeutics Phase II Alpha 1 microglobulin replacements Intravenous SBI-101 Sentien Biotechnologies Phase I/II Stem cell modulators Parenteral Timbetasin RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Preclinical Actin modulators; Amyloid inhibitors NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging Acute Kidney Injury pipeline therapies @ Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment

The Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Acute Kidney Injury emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Alpha 1 microglobulin replacements, Antioxidants, Free radical scavengers, Haemoglobin inhibitors, Decyclizing heme oxygenase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Virus replication inhibitors, CD28 antigen modulators, Immunomodulators, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Tumour suppressor protein p53 inhibitors

Alpha 1 microglobulin replacements, Antioxidants, Free radical scavengers, Haemoglobin inhibitors, Decyclizing heme oxygenase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Virus replication inhibitors, CD28 antigen modulators, Immunomodulators, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Tumour suppressor protein p53 inhibitors Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies : Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, and others.

: Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, and others. Key Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies: bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for Acute Kidney Injury, visit @ Acute Kidney Injury Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Ilofotase alfa: AM-Pharma 7. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 ANG-3777: ANG-3777 9. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 RBT-9: Renibus Therapeutics 10. Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline therapeutics, reach out@ Drugs for Acute Kidney Injury

Related Reports

Acute Kidney Injury Market

Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Acute Kidney Injury companies involved such as Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, among others.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Chronic Kidney Disease companies involved such as Bayer, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Ipsen, among others.

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease companies involved such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical, Biocad, among others.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Diabetic Kidney Disease companies involved such as Gilead Sciences, Kyowa Kirin, Bayer, among others.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Anemia in Polycystic Kidney Disease companies involved such as Abbott, Reata Pharmaceuticals, XORTX Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme, among others.

Kidney Transplant Rejection Pipeline

Kidney Transplant Rejection Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Anemia in Kidney Transplant Rejection companies involved such as Medeor Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Novartis, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Renal Vasculitis Market

Renal Vasculitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Renal Vasculitis companies operating in the domain.

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression companies operating in the domain.

Syncope Market

Syncope Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Syncope companies such as Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, University of Alberta, CES University, among others.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Congenital Hyperinsulinism companies such as Novartis, Zealand Pharma, Rezolute, among others.

Diabetes Insipidus Market

Diabetes Insipidus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Diabetes Insipidus companies such as Daewoong Tradipitant, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, Provention Bio, among others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

IgA Nephropathy Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com