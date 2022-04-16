The Nature’s Critic Blog is On a Mission to Spread Inspiration and Wellness to All

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature’s Critic – the innovative health and wellness blog that is on a mission to help its readers find inspiration, motivation, and positivity – is excited to celebrate its dedicated, quick-growing community.

With more than 25,000 active followers already, Nature’s Critic is becoming a burgeoning force in the Health and Wellness space. In building up its community, its blog has become renowned for its inclusive and easily accessible topics; it even specializes in reviews of everyday products, with recent ones including analyses of anti-inflammatory foods and some of the most widely discussed diet trends out there today.

About Alex Escalera

A father of eight, Alex Escalera grew up in New York City facing difficult circumstances, and by age 16, he was incarcerated in Riker's Island. After serving his time, he decided to work hard and become his own boss by building a brand that stands for something; to do so, he harnessed his past experiences and beliefs to create Nature’s Critic, a health and wellness blog that is on a mission to help others find inspiration, motivation, and positivity in our world today. Thanks in large part to his tens of thousands of active followers, Alex’s project has become an important voice in the Health and Wellness community – and it’s still growing at a rapid clip!

Today, Alex works hard to support his family and believes strongly in the underdog, a position he is intimately familiar with. With the lifechanging goals and aspirations he has not only for his business but for himself and his loved ones, he himself says, "What is most important is that we all have our own dreams and then that we work hard for them. That’s what really matters, at the end of the day."

