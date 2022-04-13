Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,118 in the last 365 days.

Police operation underway in village of Wilder

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

Police operation underway in village of Wilder

WILDER, Vermont (Wednesday, April 13, 2022) — The Hartford Police Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, is conducting an operation Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the village of Wilder.  

Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area. The operation is focused on a specific location, and investigators do not believe there is a danger to the broader community.

Further information is not available presently, but police will release details of the operation as soon as possible. 

You just read:

Police operation underway in village of Wilder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.