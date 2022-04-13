DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Police operation underway in village of Wilder

WILDER, Vermont (Wednesday, April 13, 2022) — The Hartford Police Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, is conducting an operation Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the village of Wilder.

Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area. The operation is focused on a specific location, and investigators do not believe there is a danger to the broader community.