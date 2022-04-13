Submit Release
Tax Commission offers curbside service in Boise April 18

BOISE, Idaho — April 13, 2022 — Last-minute tax filers in the Boise area can drop off their state income tax returns without getting out of the car at the Idaho State Tax Commission’s annual curbside service. It’s coming up on Monday, April 18—the day income taxes are due. 

Tax Commission employees will be outside the Boise office with bins to accept Idaho returns and pass out tax forms from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The Boise office is at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. on the State of Idaho Chinden Campus. 

Visit the customer-service counter inside to make payments and get answers to tax questions.

Another way to get help is to call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660. Office and phone hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except on Wednesdays when the hours start at 9 a.m. A drop box for Idaho returns is in the parking lot, accessible 24/7. 

Visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans at tax.idaho.gov/freefile

The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a special account. Find it at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay

