Psychic Lisa M. Lanno to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to psychics, it's hard to know who is real and who is a fake.

It's unfair to the psychics who are real to spend the first five minutes of an interaction trying to prove they are not taking advantage of you. It puts real psychics in an untenable position.

Lisa Lanno is a psychic medium, "Seer” and paranormal researcher offering life path guidance, healing from past life trauma, connection with your guides, increased intuition and paranormal research.

Still, she says her favorite thing to do is spotting and busting fake psychics.

“This work is all about helping people, and I can help and guide the average person not to get taken advantage of by fakes,” says Lisa.

This is really useful information for people to know.

“If you go to someone for a reading, and they say they see negativity around you, or they try to sell you candles, I hope to God you walk out,” says Lisa. “I tell people to beware of generalities, pushing things on you, telling you that you are cursed, or you have to buy crystals from me or nothing good will happen, or they end the session on a cliffhanger.”

All mediums are psychic, but not all psychics are mediums, explains Lisa.

While mediumship is about communicating with the deceased, psychic work is more focused on your potential future: When am I going to meet somebody in my life? Where did my parents stash the money? Where do you see me in five years for work?

“If you ask me about your future, I tune into you your energy,” says Lisa. “It's validations as well as predictions, and the predictions are only going to happen, if you want them to.”

“If I say I see you with four children, that just means there are four entities that would like to have you as a mom. It doesn’t mean you have to have four children,” says Lisa. “It's still your life. Psychic work allows people to see the choices before them. If you continue on the path that you're on and do nothing then you will have four kids, but now that I've just told you that you can do something about it. Now you're conscious of it, and so you can make another choice. Being aware that you'll be faced with a choice gives you that time to prepare yourself.”

Close Up Radio will feature Lisa M. Lanno in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 14th at 2pm EST

