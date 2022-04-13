Aiken Personal Injury Attorney Stands Ready To Serve Community

/EIN News/ -- Aiken, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiken, South Carolina -

Aiken, South Carolina based Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC is ready to assist the community with personal injury cases in both Georgia and South Carolina. With over 50 years of combined experience and a proud history of service rooted in the CSRA, Braithwaite Timmerman has established itself as the local law firm of choice for cases of this nature.

The range of personal injury services provided by Braithwaite Timmerman, LLC cover auto accidents, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence and more. Rob Braithwaite from Braithwaite Timmerman says, “If you or a loved one of yours have been hurt due to the negligence of another, you deserve reparations. No matter what kind of situation you have found yourself, rest assured that we are here to help.”

The law firm’s auto accident-related services help people seek compensation for the repercussions of an accident that involved a vehicle, including medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering. The firm explains that in South Carolina, a collision with injuries happens every 13.8 minutes. In Georgia, nearly 3,500 people are critically injured in speed-related crashes each month. Those who have been in auto accidents face debilitating injury or chronic pain, lost income or overwhelming emotional stress on top of daunting medical bills. Fortunately, they can fully rely on the firm to seek redress for medical bills, repair expenses and lost wages (during recovery or due to an inability to work) — as well as compensation for pain and suffering.

The law firm also helps victims seek damages in cases of wrongful deaths. Braithwaite Timmerman points out that as hard as the loss of a loved one can be, the loss can feel even more tragic if the death was avoidable and instead came as a result of negligent behavior or intentional action by another party. Those who believe their loved one’s death is due to the fault of another should know that they have several legal options they may pursue. While filing a wrongful death lawsuit will not reverse the emotional pain and trauma that death caused, it may be able to help the family secure compensation for medical and funeral expenses and loss of income, as well as related emotional expenses. They may also wish simply to pursue justice on behalf of the family member who lost their life.

The lawyers at Braithwaite Timmerman are also well versed in medical malpractice litigation. Anyone who has suffered a permanent injury that they believe may be due to actions committed by a healthcare provider, including — but not limited to — failure to diagnose, surgical errors and mistakes and medication errors, are able to pursue a medical malpractice suit to seek restitution for damages caused. Similarly, the team at Braithwaite Timmerman can also help in cases of nursing home negligence, which is unfortunately common. Anyone who believes their loved ones have suffered an injury as the result of negligence or abusive behavior by a staff member or facility disrepair can approach Braithwaite Timmerman’s personal injury attorneys for assistance. They can illustrate all their client’s legal options and pursue a claim if needed.

Rob Braithwaite says, “At Braithwaite Timmerman, our team believes that we owe each and every client of ours the fulfillment of our ethos: Capability, Compassion and Commitment. The insurance industry has relied on our skill and experience to defend cases for decades because we have proven ourselves time and time again. If you or someone you love has been hurt, let us put ourselves to work for you. Understanding the personal nature of our work, we strive to treat each client’s needs with compassion and understanding beyond the legal issues at stake. As we understand the lasting impact of injury and death cases, we are wholly committed to each client’s success, and we can ensure that you get the justice that is due to you.”

The law firm’s dedication to their community has earned them a lot of praise. In a 5-Star Google review, Lorna R. writes, “You can't go wrong with this law firm. They are all highly educated and professional attorneys and support staff that really make you feel like family. They have the unique ability to take a very stressful situation and ease all my fears and concerns while helping me achieve the outcome I hoped for. I will continue to recommend them to all my friends and family!”

