Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractic Office In Atlanta Earns Over 1,000 Five Star Reviews

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

Arrowhead Clinic, a chiropractor clinic based in Atlanta, GA, is proud to announce that they have surpassed the milestone of 1,000 five-star reviews on Google. Their overall rating on Google remains at 5.0 stars, which indicates that virtually all of the reviews received have been five-star reviews. In one of the most recent reviews, Sheena J. gave them five stars and said, “I have been coming to this clinic for about a month now and the staff is awesome. They not only make you feel better but they make you feel like family.”

In another recent review, Solomon S. also gave them five stars and said, “Originally I went here for an accident. However, I have continued to go periodically for adjustments due to my physical. I do CrossFit regularly and Dr. Turner and the staff not only help with Adjustments but also gives great advice around athletic activity stretching and mobility. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the staff at the front desk is great.”

Dr. Summer Turner, doctor of chiropractic at Arrowhead Clinic, says, “Welcome to Arrowhead Clinic. Your Atlanta, Georgia chiropractic specialist is dedicated to family chiropractic care and spinal health. Join our thousands of patients who have found relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain, whiplash injuries, and migraines. Our more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Google are evidence enough that we provide effective chiropractic care.”

And because car accidents are one of the primary causes of personal injuries, Arrowhead Clinic has been instrumental in allowing hundreds of thousands of accident victims to get back their life after suffering a broad range of injuries. These injuries have deeply affected the everyday lives of many of their chiropractic patients, resulting in a lot of pain and limited mobility. The Arrowhead Clinic Atlanta chiropractors tailor-fit the treatment plans to provide the necessary care for each of the patient's unique needs, pain levels, and conditions.

It is important to note that the strong forces caused by the collision caused the body of the victim to undergo a lot of stress. And injuries can vary in severity, ranging from a few bumps and bruises to paralysis or even death. Thus, it is advisable not to leave anything to chance and to ensure that one gets medical care after the accident even if it seems one feels fine. At Arrowhead Clinic they will conduct chiropractic exams, including a physical exam where a licensed chiropractor will feel the spine for any misalignments. The chiropractor will also request for an x-ray to find out if there are any injuries that could not be felt during the initial examination. Treatment will be different for each patient and each injury. And the patient’s health and age will also be taken into account when it comes to developing the customized treatment plan.

Meanwhile, while they are specialists in auto accident injuries, they can also provide chiropractic care for most kinds of pain and injuries. These include: Achilles tendinitis; ankle sprains; carpal tunnel syndrome; frozen shoulder/ adhesive capsulitis; golfer's / tennis elbow; hamstring pulls/ strains; hip flexor/psoas tendinitis; hip pain; iliotibial band syndrome; knee sprains; lower back pain; neck pain; patellar tendinitis; plantar fasciitis; rotator cuff strains; sciatica; shin splints; TMJ; tension headaches/ migraines; and whiplash.

Launched in 1977, Arrowhead Clinic has team-leading chiropractors and car accident doctors in 17 clinics throughout the state of Georgia. They have treated over 400,000 accident victims during the last 40 years and they have established a reputation of being leaders in the industry. They have in-house x-ray that they can use to diagnose injuries during the patient’s first appointment. But while they are focused on car accident injuries, they can also treat the usual types of pain and injuries.

People who would like to learn more about the services provided by their car accident doctors and chiropractors can check out the Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta at https://arrowheadclinicchiropractoratlanta.business.site/posts/3816762255370577530 or contact them on the telephone at (770) 961-7246. They are open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday and 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday.

###

For more information about Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta, contact the company here:



Arrowhead Clinic Chiropractor Atlanta

Dr. Summer Turner

(770) 961-7246

3695 Cascade Rd

Atlanta, GA 30331

Dr. Summer Turner