Automotive Lighting Market 2022-27 Size, Share, Industry Growth, Analysis, Report, Top Key Players-IMARC Group

Automotive Lighting Market

The global automotive lighting market size reached US$ 28.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 42.87 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive lighting comprises the light-emitting systems mounted or installed at the front, rear, sides, and interior of a vehicle. It includes headlights, daytime running lights, fog lights, taillights, signal lights, brake lights, hazard lights, and driving lamps. It assists in illuminating the roads, traffic signs, and obstacles ahead for the driver. It also enhances the vehicle’s visibility, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to recognize its presence, position, direction, and size. As a result, automotive lighting is widely used in passenger and commercial vehicles to improve the overall aesthetics and ensure a safe driving experience.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global automotive lighting market reached a value of US$ 28.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027.

Automotive Lighting Market Trends and Drivers:

The global automotive lighting market is primarily driven by the growing safety concerns and the surging sales of automobiles. Additionally, governments of different countries are taking initiatives to encourage the usage of automotive lighting to improve road safety.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-lighting-market/requestsample

Along with this, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to the rising environmental concerns and air pollution levels has escalated the demand for automotive lighting. Furthermore, the development of innovative lighting technologies, such as micro-and smart LEDs, laser-based lighting, smart functional surfaces, guiding materials for 3D light patterns, and area backlighting with hidden-until-lit effects, has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the increasing popularity of cabin and interior lighting, escalating demand for high-end vehicles, elevating incomes, technological advancements, and product innovations, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Lighting Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Continental AG, General Electric Company, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Limited, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Osram Licht AG (ams AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. and Valeo.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3IeN4jD

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, technology, vehicle type, sales channel and application.

Breakup by Technology:

• Halogen

• Xenon/HID

• LED

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

• Front Lighting/Headlamps

• Rear Lighting

• Side Lighting

• Interior Lighting

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Inquire Before Buying : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5144&flag=F

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800