Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort is a once-in-a-lifetime experience in an exclusive retreat.

Known as a premium lifestyle collection, boasting unique locations in great destinations, Radisson Collection Hotels offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by modern design and exceptional experiences. While customers are looking to gain new experiences and develop themselves, these hotels aim to serve the guest's lifestyle and attitude to life, to create a more emotional experience.

Located only 98km’s from Riyadh’s City, Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort is nestled in a mesmerizing landscape of golden sand dunes. The resort features 57 secluded luxury villas and bungalows designed in an elegant African style, with premium amenities including a private swimming pool and garden.

Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort is an iconic and exceptionally exclusive product which was previously operated as a private members-only resort. After receiving numerous requests from individual guests wanting to experience the beauty of this Safari jewel in the Saudi desert, the resort is now publicly bookable and accessible to everyone.

The resort overlooks Nofa Wildlife Park, where guests can experience a unique African safari that’s home to more than 700 animals – including zebras, sables, giraffes, cheetahs and many other wild animals. Other exciting leisure activities include the impressive equestrian resort that features a show jumping arena, a specialized racetrack, a polo field and an extensive stable complex. The resort has two outdoor swimming pools, including a separate swimming pool for female guests. Families are well catered for with the special Kids’ Club area and spacious grounds.

Guests can even test themselves with a round of golf at one of the top courses in Saudi Arabia. The 18-hole course makes use of the natural desert landscape to set a challenge for even the most experienced golfers.

Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort features three on-site restaurants. The Tswalu restaurant, with its African-inspired interiors, serves international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Butcher’s Den provides an upscale culinary experience – featuring grilled specialties, outdoor terrace seating and stunning lake views. The Al Fresco restaurant serves Italian classics (including stone-fired pizzas) for a more relaxed and informal dining experience. For guests seeking more exclusive dining, a tailored private dining service is available for special occasions or business events. Guests can also enjoy exotic vibes in the Hookah Lounge, a charming tea experience in the African Tea Room, or relax by the pool with a fresh juice at Al Fresco Café.



