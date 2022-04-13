Liquid Biopsy Market Size To Hit US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

Liquid Biopsy Market

The global liquid biopsy market size reached US$ 1.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 15.70% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid biopsy is the non-invasive sampling and analysis of liquid state biological tissue, enabling doctors to obtain information about diseases like cancer and tumors. This technique can reflect the changes in gene expression profile and provide a robust base for individualized therapy. It is used for monitoring and diagnosing diseases through advanced procedures like human genome sequencing. Liquid biopsy is a fast, convenient and reproducible sampling method that facilitates the early screening of cancer, monitors progression, accesses therapeutic response and clinical prognosis, and detects recurrent and refractory tumors.

Liquid Biopsy Market Trends and Drivers:

Liquid biopsy reduces the apprehension of patients regarding pain and provides a safe and effective method of diagnosis. As a result, there has been increasing demand for a non-invasive alternative, such as liquid biopsy, over tissue biopsy that involves the painful extraction of diseased tissue, which is fueling the market growth.

In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer due to environmental factors, tobacco consumption, Hepatitis B and C, and lifestyle changes is also escalating the demand for liquid biopsy. Besides this, liquid biopsy is also widely adopted as this technique detects epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutation among patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Furthermore, technological advancements and extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to encourage the introduction of advanced cancer solutions are anticipated to positively influence the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., MDxHealth SA, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and service, circulating biomarker, cancer type and end user.

Breakup by Product and Service:

• Kits and Reagents

• Platforms and Instruments

• Services

Breakup by Circulating Biomarker:

• Circulating Tumor Cells

• Extracellular Vesicles

• Circulating Tumor DNA

• Others

Breakup by Cancer Type:

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Laboratories

• Academic and Research Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

