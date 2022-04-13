The Global Gelatin Market is set to Reach US$ 5,278.4 Mn by 2032 | Global Gelatin Industry Size, Share, Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Sterling Biotech Limited, Gelita AG, Darling Ingredients Inc., India Gelatine & Chemicals, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo Group, Sterling Gelatin, PB Gelatins GmbH, Junca Gelatines S.L, Trobas Gelatine BV, Weishardt Holding San are key players in gelatin market



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelatin market is set to observe growth at a CAGR of 5.8%, exceeding US$ 5,278.4 Mn by 2032. Water as well as aqueous polyhydric alcohols are almost solely used as solvents in gelatin compositions for confectionery and dessert food products. Gelatin's protective colloid feature inhibits ice and sugar crystallization in milk products and frozen meals.

Increasing application of gelatin due to its viscosity qualities will propel the demand in the food & beverage industry. Gelatin prevents water separation in sour cream or cottage cheese, and is used in marshmallows to prevent sugar crystallization.

It also maintains soft and flexible nature of marshmallow, enhancing the viscosity and stabilizing foam during the manufacturing process. According to the study, gelatin can be found in up to 1% of chewable tablets, crackers, and candy coatings.

Hence, the use of gelatin in the production of soft, chewy candies will increase the sales in the global gelatin market. Further, for reduced-fat margarine products, gelatin is used as an emulsifier and extender.

However, in the U.S., edible gelatin is most commonly used to make gelatin desserts at concentrations of 1.5–2.5%. Hence, gelatin is available pre-mixed with sugar and flavorings or unflavored gelatin packets for this purpose. As per FMI, type A gelatin is the most common type of edible gelatin, thereby, fueling the use in food & beverage industry.

List of Key Players Covered in Gelatin Market are:

Sterling Biotech Limited

Gelita AG

Darling Ingredients Inc.

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Tessenderlo Group

Sterling Gelatin

PB Gelatins GmbH

Junca Gelatines S.L

Trobas Gelatine BV

Weishardt Holding San



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gelatin market is estimated to expand at CAGRs of 5.8% over the forecast period

Europe gelatin market is expected to hold around 27% of value share in 2022.

Among the type segment of the gelatin market, type B will witness significant growth during the assessment period

North America is expected to dominate the gelatin market and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecasted period.

Porcine source is leading source segment, whereas food and beverages is leading end-use application segment.



“Growing use of gelatin-based biomedical products in order to enhance hair texture and quality is expected to boost the market. Further, increasing application of gelatin in food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, photography will propel the demand in the gelatin market”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gelatin market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Chicken, Marine, Others), by End Use Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Photography and Others), by Type (Type A, Type B), by Functionality (Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, Others) across seven major regions of the world.

