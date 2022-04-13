DEM, City Install New Permanent Fencing at Rocky Point Fishing Pier with Marine Ecosystem Motif

RHODE ISLAND, April 13 - PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), in partnership with the City of Warwick, now has new permanent fencing near the Larry Mouradjian Fishing Pier at Rocky Point State Park through a DEM recreation grant to the City of Warwick. Part of the DEM grant will also fund the design of new gateways at the park entrances. DEM's recreation grant supported additional improvements throughout the park, including the installation of all-accessible picnic benches, stylized benches and trash receptacles, and the newly constructed picnic pavilion. The Steel Yard of Providence designed the new, decorative fencing near the fishing pier.

"The Larry Mouradjian Fishing Pier at Rocky Point is one of the crown jewels of shoreline fishing in Narragansett Bay. The pier is inclusive and accessible to large segments of Rhode Island's population, as it sits in the City of Warwick and is only 13 miles from Downtown Providence. It is one of the only areas that fishers can get direct access to deeper water fishing without having to own a boat," said DEM Deputy Director of Bureau of Natural Resources Jason McNamee. "Since the ribbon-cutting at the opening of the pier, DEM has continued to make improvements at the site. We're very excited about the installation of a beautiful, stylized design set of fencing that The Steel Yard created for this project, and we hope to carry that same theme forward when designing the gateway signage to the Larry Mouradjian Fishing Pier this summer."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the project, and to connect local artists to the park. I can certainly say that the creative team was inspired by the landscape, access to nature and history of the site. You can see elements of that throughout the designs," The Steel Yard Executive Director Howie Sneider said. "The project also provided a great opportunity for trainees and apprentices in our studio to apply newfound skills to a lasting piece of public infrastructure. This collaboration has resulted in projects that will delight visitors for many years to come. DEM and the City of Warwick have been wonderful partners in preserving and celebrating our public and natural landscapes. As a creative community, we share a deep value in the health of our natural environment, and the culture that happens within it."

The fishing pier resulted from a partnership among DEM, the City of Warwick, The Nature Conservancy, and others aimed at improving public access sites for fishing and boating. It features a 280-foot-long, T-shaped pier with a shade structure, benches, railings, and solar lighting. Railing heights vary to allow people of all ages and abilities to enjoy access to Narragansett Bay. Financed by RI Capital Plan and Green Economy Bond funding, the $ 2.0 million fishing project provides anglers of all abilities with access to one of the state's prime fishing areas.

Located along Warwick Neck and overlooking Narragansett Bay, the 124-acre Rocky Point State Park property is one of Rhode Island's most beloved natural assets and has a 150+ year history of being a popular summer attraction for Rhode Islanders and visitors. Over the decades, attractions at Rocky Point have come and gone – nature trails, a ferry pier, the end of a trolley line running from Providence through Buttonwoods and Oakland Beach, an observation tower, hotels, clambakes, restaurants, swimming pool, rides, games, and concerts – but the attraction of publicly accessible land so close to Providence has been a consistent draw since 1850.

The Steel Yard's historic campus is a platform for professional artists, makers, and community members to practice and learn the industrial arts. The organization fosters creative and economic opportunities by providing workspace, tools, training, and education while forging lasting links to a local tradition of craftsmanship. Its public projects department fabricates functional, design-driven public-art for installation throughout southeastern New England. Its makers' decorative bike racks, trash cans, benches, and fences are found at businesses and main streets from western Massachusetts to Block Island, with custom metal sculptures installed along waterways, parks, schools, and public spaces across the region.

For more information on DEM programs and services, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@RhodeIslandDEM).