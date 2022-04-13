Community Classroom Project Launches Podcast, ‘Heard Mentality’ at The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar
The First Episode Featured an Interactive Fundraising Dinner Recorded Live with Dinner Guests Participating in Table Conversations
Our first Heard Mentality podcast episode was so much fun to record, and we had an incredible night celebrating the Community Classroom Kitchen with friends, family and community members”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Classroom Project, a Delray Beach 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative to reduce school-related stress through innovative and experiential education, officially launched their new podcast, Heard Mentality. The first episode was an interactive fundraising dinner recorded live at The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar on Monday, April 11th. The podcast is a new program under the Community Classroom Project (CCP), a 501(c)3 non-profit initiative started by the team behind Space of Mind, an educational coaching, curriculum and services company based on Delray Beach. The first episode featured regular hosts, John Brewer, board member of Community Classroom Project (CCP) and founder of the Eat Local Supper Club, Ali Kaufman, founder and CEO of Space of Mind and Community Classroom Project and Chef Blake Malatesta, Executive Chef at The Wine Room and the Community Classroom Kitchen, a culinary program within the Community Classroom Project
"Our first Heard Mentality podcast episode was so much fun to record, and we had an incredible night celebrating the Community Classroom Kitchen with friends, family and community members,” said founder Ali Kaufman. “Everyone raved about Blake Malatesta's food, The Wine Room's service and the bread courses made by Billy Himmelrich at Old School Bakery. John and I are thrilled to launch the podcast to further the conversation about food, community and mental health in our restaurant and family kitchens."
The Heard Mentality Podcast is about creating a conversation around the importance of the food & culture in our homes, schools and communities and highlighting eating together as a way to better ourselves and our relationships. It will also continue to discuss CCP’s Community Classroom Kitchen (CCK) project, which uses kitchen skills to teach students both culinary lessons and lessons for life. The podcast’s title is a play on the popular kitchen affirmation, “Heard,” as the podcast is a conversation around the importance of balancing mental health and food in our culture. The evening was an interactive experience with dinner guests participating in their own table conversations as Chef Blake Malatesta served a 4-course dinner and John and Ali recorded the first episode.
To learn more, please visit: https://yourccp.org/heard-mentality-podcast/.
About Community Classroom Kitchen
The Community Classroom Kitchen (CCK) program brings life skills into the kitchen and kitchen skills into life and is tapping into South Florida’s top culinary talent for programming, expertise and collective think tank. is committed to gathering families and neighbors together around a healthy dinner table and to training a workforce that is passionate and equipped for health and success while inspiring young adults to become food entrepreneurs and connecting chefs and culinary experts to co-create the future of the industry. All CCK programming connects participants from varied socio-economic backgrounds, neighborhoods and cultures, allowing everyone to learn – and be nourished – together. Learn More at https://yourccp.org/community-classroom-kitchen/.
About Community Classroom Project
The Community Classroom Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit initiative to reduce school-related stress through innovative and experiential learning programs, educational resources, entrepreneurship and by bridging the gap between students, parents, educators, schools and the community. The CCP focuses on making connections amongst its community members by providing workshops, professional development opportunities, instructional classes, field trips and experiential learning opportunities at its centralized community center for learning in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. This innovative community center is an incubation space for research, mentoring, collaborating, entrepreneurship and social/emotional learning. Learn more at https://www.yourccp.org/.
