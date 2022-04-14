HeyCharge Wins the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge Award
Leading the Evolution with Secured and Affordable EV Charging in Zero Connectivity EnvironmentsDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeyCharge, a low-cost EV charging provider, was named the winner of the Global Automotive and Mobility Challenge during the SAE International World Congress Experience ™ event.
“GAMIC x SAE WCX is a prestigious event that selects groundbreaking technology introductions, and we are honored,” said Chris Cardé, HeyCharge Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to democratize EV charging. Most of the charging will happen in environments with zero connectivity. When there is connectivity, the door is open to cyber attacks. The disparity is further widened when installation is costly, and due to footprint constraints, a dedicated space for the disabled goes unresolved. For all these reasons, we are rooted in our commitment to rapidly deliver secured and easily accessible EV charging for all.”
HeyCharge’s suite of services is founded on four core tenets:
- Works Everywhere.
- Safeguard communication channels with security tokens.
- Deliver modular and small footprint hardware.
- Build an extensible platform that allows easy integration.
“HeyCharge's solution for low-cost, highly-scalable charging solutions at apartment buildings, offices, and hotels exemplifies the kind of technically-innovative, solution-driven mindset that GAMIC supports and showcases at the SAE WCX (SAE's signature annual event in Detroit, Michigan, USA) for visibility and connections to the global mobility audience and specifically to the North American Automotive Industry," said Vic Havele, Chair and Board Member of the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC).
HeyCharge’s technology platform easily enables partners to build their own value proposition using HeyCharge’s SDKs and APIs. By leveraging our platform, partners can design and create their own products and services for their customers in a safe environment, generate new business models and revenue streams, and deploy services faster in the rapidly growing EV space.
HeyCharge is currently available across Europe and will soon launch in the United States.
About HeyCharge
HeyCharge makes electric vehicle charging safe, ubiquitous, and affordable. Founded in Munich, Germany in 2020, HeyCharge’s patent-pending SecureCharge technology maximizes user satisfaction and optimizes unit economics for customers and partners by removing the need for an on-site internet connection. The company is backed by BMW iVentures and startup accelerator Y Combinator.
Company Blog
Media
HeyCharge
media@HeyCharge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn