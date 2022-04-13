Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 16.79 Billion at CAGR of 11.36%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.36%, Rise of IoT and IoT-based products.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market growth.

The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 16.79 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.36% through the forecast period, to grow from its valuation of USD 1.25 Billion in 2020. An increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market's growth.

A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a variety of random access memory for computers. The module is typically an amalgamation of an NVDIMM controller, NAND flash, DRAMs, and a supercapacitor. These non-volatile dual in-line memory modules improve the application performance, enhance the recovery time of a system crash, and enhance the tolerance and authenticity of solid-state drive (SSD).

The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for NVDIMM in enterprise storage and large data centers. With the emergence of 5G network technology and the growing need for high-performance computers, there would be an increase in data centers' development. However, high deployment costs of the modules and low acceptance of these modules across the globe are anticipated to hamper the market's growth.

Some of the prominent players of the market are AgigA Tech, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Netlist, Inc., Diablo Technologies, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., The Hewlett Packard Company, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1171

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 16.79 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.36% through the forecast period, to grow from its valuation of USD 1.25 Billion in 2020.

• An increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market's growth.

• A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a variety of random access memory for computers. The module is typically an amalgamation of an NVDIMM controller, NAND flash, DRAMs, and a supercapacitor.

• The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for NVDIMM in enterprise storage and large data centers.

• The significant advantage of non-volatile memory is that it retains the data contents even during the loss of power, for instance, during an unpredicted loss of power, crashing of the system, or normal shutdown of the device.

• Increasing demand for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules in data centers to protect the data losses from sudden power outages is presumed to drive the market's growth throughout the forecast timeline.

• However, high deployment costs of the modules and low acceptance of these modules across the globe are anticipated to hamper the market's growth.

• Based on the type, the NVDIMM-N segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. This can be credited to the attribute of NVDIMM-N of being a memory-mapped DRAM providing a higher operating speed compared to other types.

• Based on applications, the enterprise storage, and servers segment is presumed to garner the largest market share during the forecast period of 2020-2027. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the massive data generation in enterprises, necessitating high operating speeds, and non-volatile memory modules for large enterprises' data storage.

• Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market over the coming years owing to the presence of numerous leading players in the market in the region. It is presumed to account for a market share of USD 25.7 million throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the presence and development of massive data centers in the United States have boosted the adoption of non-volatile dual in-line memory modules.

• Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast timeline growing at a CAGR of 14.75% due to the presence of major electronic manufacturing countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. Moreover, the businesses and enterprises in emerging economies like China and India are adopting cloud-based services to reduce expenditures and generate robust revenue.

• In 2017, Micron Technology unveiled a new variant of NVDIMM-N with a high storage density of, i.e., 32GB. This memory storage augmented the performance of the data centers applications and improved the processing of extensive data sets.

• In 2018, Intel released Optane DIMMs, in three variants; 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB per module.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-volatile-dual-in-line-memory-module-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• NVDIMM-N

• NVDIMM-F

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• High-End Workstations

• Enterprise Storage & Server

• Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1171

Key Advantages of Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.