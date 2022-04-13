Global Tinplate Packaging Market is estimated to be US$ 201.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. - By PMI

Global Tinplate Packaging Market, By Packaging Product (Beverage Cans, Food Cans, 18-Liter Cans and Artistic Cans), By Product (Prime Grade Tinplate, Secondary Grade Tinplate and Others), By Application (Food and Beverages, Electrical and Electronics, Engineering, Construction and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinplate packaging is a common type of product packaging. Tinplate is a steel plate that has had a tin coating applied to it. The tinplate is protected from corrosion by this covering. Tinplate packaging is frequently used to store food and beverages in the food and beverage sector. Paints, oil, chemicals, waxes, and grease are also stored in tinplate containers. Tinplate packaging is available in a variety of forms, including tinplate cans and tinplate boxes. Aerosol caps and containers are also made of tinplate. Tinplate has a smooth surface that can be used to print product information and brand names. The demand for metal packaging has increased as a result of rising urbanisation and the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The rise in customer desire for processed and packaged foods is driving the global industry. Because of changing customer tastes, increased sales of grocery products such as frozen and chilled food, and changing lifestyles, metal packaging is gaining appeal. In the Asia-Pacific area, rising standards of living, rising income, continuously growing economies, and increased alcoholic consumption are all major growth factors.

Region Analysis:

In the tinplate packaging market, Europe accounts for roughly a third of the value share. The use of sustainable practises by regional players has significantly improved the preference of these businesses. Europe is one of the leading recyclers, which has resulted in significant reductions in raw material costs for domestic players. Europe is likely to grow at a single-digit rate in the second half of the forecast period, with notable growth in the third. While an increase in South Asian Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) is predicted to slow the growth of tinplate packaging in Europe, Europe is expected to preserve its market dominance.





Key Development:

Ball Corporation introduced a new impact extruded aluminium bottle line in January 2020, offering a circular solution to plastic pollution. This impact extruded aluminium container can be modified in a variety of forms and sizes for a variety of beauty, personal care, food, and beverage goods. Unlike other substrates in comparable categories, such as plastic shampoo bottles or cosmetics jars, Ball's aluminium bottles are infinitely recyclable and may be recycled again and again.

Ball Corporation has agreed to pay USD 80 million for Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda, an aluminium aerosol packaging company with a plant near Sao Paolo, Brazil, as well as associated contracts and other related assets. Eight extruded aluminium aerosol can lines are located in the Sao Paolo area, and they make personal care packaging for global and local consumers in Brazil.

Segmentation:

The Global Tinplate Packaging Market accounted for US$ 134.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 201.06 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1%. The Global Tinplate Packaging Market is segmented by Packaging Product, product, Application and Region.

By packaging product, the Global Tinplate Packaging Market is segmented into Beverage Cans, Food Cans, 18-Liter Cans and Artistic Cans.

By product, the Global Tinplate Packaging Market is classified into Prime Grade Tinplate, Secondary Grade Tinplate and Others.

By application, the Global Tinplate Packaging Market is classified into Food and Beverages, Electrical and Electronics, Engineering, Construction and Others.

By region, Asia-pacific fleet telematics market is expected to account for major revenue share in Global Tinplate Packaging Market, followed by other regions.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the Global Tinplate Packaging Market includes Amcor of Limited, Ardagh Group, Alcoa Incorporated, CPMC, Manaksia Group, Emballator Metal Group, Crown Holdings, Grief Incorporated, Silgan Holdings, Rexam Plc, Jamestrong Packaging, Shetron Group, Ton Yi Industrial, Bericap Group, GM Metal Packaging Ltd., Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

Global Tinplate Packaging Market, By Packaging Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Beverage Cans, Food Cans, 18-Liter Cans and Artistic Cans Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Beverage Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Food Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

18-Liter Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Artistic Cans Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Tinplate Packaging Market, By Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Prime Grade Tinplate Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Secondary Grade Tinplate Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Tinplate Packaging Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Food and Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Electrical and Electronics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Engineering Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



