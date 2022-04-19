Submit Release
Announcing the publication of 90 Percent Half-True, a collection of short stories by Keith Patterson

90 Percent Half-True cover art

From Jim Crow laws exposed in Southern Mississippi, through the Catacombs of Paris and out past the Cosmos of Einstein and Hawking, this is "one wild ride".

Because these tales were less written by me than gifted to me by the Universe, I can no more claim authorship than I can deny experiencing these events. The rest is just hyperbole.”
— Keith Patterson
BERRYVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmic Harvest Press is proud to announce the publication of 90 Percent Half-True, a collection of short stories by Keith Patterson.

These humorous tales capture a life well-lived in full-flight. Heart-felt and hilarious, this collection is worth reading more than once. The author takes us along on adventures from Virginia to southernmost Mississippi, out to California and back, and across the ocean to Paris, France, charting milestones and missteps in a self-deprecating style that might inspire you to give up your apple for a chance to paint a fence.

Keith Patterson resides with his wife, Kelli, and assorted horses, donkeys, dogs and cats, at Kastle Keep Farm in Berryville, Virginia. The Cosmic Harvest Gallery,, which features Keith's acclaimed paintings, resides in a stand-alone building on the farm

Purchase your paperback, hardcover, or ebook version of 90% Half-True on Amazon now.

For more information about Cosmic Harvest Press or Cosmic Harvest Gallery, please visit our website at cosmicharvest.com

Keith Patterson
Cosmic Harvest Press
cosmicharvestllc@yahoo.com

Salim's Place

