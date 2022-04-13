Diversity and Inclusion Pioneers Reimagine DEI at The Greater Washington Urban League Equity in Black & White Summit
Former Nationwide EVP, Gale V. King, CareFirst, NBA among mavericks to tackle real solutions to DEI. CNN Laura Coates hosts Equity in Professional Sports PanelWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Harvard Business Review, people of color make up only 8% of management, and less than 4% are corner-office executives at Fortune 500 companies. The study concludes much work needs to be done to level the playing field. One perfectly positioned 84-year-old institution is ready to “Answer the Call to Action.”
The Greater Washington Urban League is convening an unprecedented group of executives to reimagine a pathway to success at its annual Equity in Black and White Summit. This year’s virtual conference brings together game changers and top tier thought leaders in the DEI space on Thursday April 21, 2022.
Mr. George Lambert, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Urban League says, “The equity agenda is the business agenda. We must be intentional about a mindset of shaping strategies and aligning resources to succeed. I invite you to join us on this journey to explore what equity really looks like”
At this intimate, yet far-reaching event, 250 strategic leaders will gather to hear from sought-after C-suite speaker Gale V. King, former executive vice president and chief administration officer for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. This highly respected former executive teaches leaders how to navigate and negotiate to make inclusion a driver of the bottom line.
Dr. Djinge Lindsay, director of public health at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Joseph B. Hill, managing partner, JBrady5, will spearhead a conversation around health inequities and employee wellness and reimagine the future of the healthcare disparity crisis.
“Equity evangelist” Natalie S. Burke, president and CEO of CommonHealth Action will move attendees into action, to drive institutional change that will lead to greater equity and impact.
Jonah Edelman is holding companies who claim they have a diversity plan to account. The co-founder of MLT Black Equity at Work knows many companies espouse a culture of inclusion, yet the data shows otherwise. Edelman and partners created a MLT Black Equity at Work Certification Program for accountability.
The luncheon keynote speaker, Chris Jarvis, co-founder of Realized Worth. Jarvis, a maverick in the landscape, believes in breaking down societal barriers and says, “one of the positives that is going to come out of this negative moment that we are in, is the revitalization of democracy.”
Rounding out the day is a thoughtful discussion of inclusion in professional sports management moderated by CNN Anchor and Senior Legal Analyst, SiriusXM Talk Show Host Laura Coates. Golf expert, Wendell Haskins will explain the complexity of inclusion in areas once thought of as white only sports. Haskins, founder of the Original Tee Golf, says true "leaders have the gift to see things in a way that others don’t, and the ability to take people to places they’ve never been."
Damon Hack, co-host of Golf Today, joins the lively workshop to shed light on how we can overcome disparities in sports where less than 5% of senior management are people of color.
Oris Stuart, Chief People and Inclusion Officer for the NBA, speaks to this as well, since the league is comprised of 90% African American players with little representation in the front office. A well-known champion of the cause, Stuart is righting this ship by bringing people of color off the courts and into management positions.
Executive Consultant Wendy Lewis adds her voice as a business strategist, with a blueprint for diversity and inclusion. As the former SVP of diversity inclusion and strategic alliances for Major League Baseball (MLB), Lewis understands her assignment is to insist on “life, liberty and the pursuit of equity.”
Equity in Black and White Summit sponsors Bank of America, Accenture, and Palladium have joined The Greater Washington Urban League to help businesses successfully pivot and retool for the coming age. This April event gives executives at all levels a chance to “learn from leaders who have achieved success in shifting their organizational culture and in advancing equity practices.”
About the Greater Washington Urban League
For over 80 years, the Greater Washington Urban League has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Visit http://GWUL.org for more information or @GWUL365 on social media.
