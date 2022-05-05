€7,400 Up For Grabs In The 2022 European Photography Awards

2022 European Photography Awards Call for Entries 2022 European Photography Awards- Germany Photography 2022 European Photography Awards- France Photography

The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the addition of the 2022 European Photography Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that the International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the addition of the 2022 European Photography Awards, a grand stage created for boundless ingenuity directed at international photographers. “After thorough consideration, we are positive at launching the extravagant awards that emphasizes on the lavish lands of Europe,” claimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “The initiation of this award is purposed to present photographers around the world a chance to discover the shrouded beauties of the continent, looking through the windows of their cameras, and come up with images that represent their perspectives.”

The awards welcome everyone in the photographic industry with open arms, especially professionals, amateurs, students, or even agencies on a universal scale. Invitations are sent to all who are prepared to face fierce competition to emerge as one of the leading photographers within the field. Encouraging variegation, the 2022 European Photography Awards is themed “Transcend Between Diversification”, revitalising the image of the industry with diversified submissions, allowing entrants to redefine their work based on their ardour.

Besides 8 international photography categories inclusive of Architecture Photography, Black & White Photography, Commercial Photography, Editorial Photography, Fine Art Photography, Nature Photography, People Photography, and Special Category, IAA has also implemented 4 country-specific categories, which are Germany Photography, Italy Photography, France Photography, and Switzerland Photography respectively.

The European Photography Awards is keen on implementing convenience as a vital trait, which comes to the availability of a basic submission process through the network. Asides the application of effortless image and description uploads, the entry rates are kept at a reasonable amount, at only €30 each for professionals and €25 per entry for amateur/student categories.

All entries are processed by esteemed juries who excel in their corresponding industries, promising credibility and reliability. Those who win the awards will receive titles of European Photographer of the Year, Category Winners of the Year, Platinum Winners, and Gold Winners. Besides the bestowing of titles, cash prizes will also be awarded, with €3,000 (Professional categories) and €2,000 (Amateur/Student categories) presented to the Photographer of the Year title, whilst an additional €100 will be presented to each Category Winner of the Year (for both Professional and Amateur/Student categories), with the desires of uplifting sensational talent through photography.

IAAs’ main intentions of the European Photography Awards is to praise and commemorate the artistries of worldwide photographers. As such, the European Photography Awards will commence its’ entry periods on April 13, 2022, while the final results will be revealed on August 19, 2022.

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://europeanphotoawards.com/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards and European Photography Awards. Our mission is to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.