Shepherd’s Hill Academy Attracts Families from Across the Nation During Semi-Annual Parent Conference Event
Members of key SHA teams were in attendance, including Elise Thrift (left), SHA's Clinical Director.
Pictured here is the site of the newest Shepherd's Hill campus addition, which will include new cafeteria and kitchen facilities, office spaces, and an open event space.
The event was host to several families during the weekend-long festivities and programs.
Our Parent Conferences take a lot of preparation and can demand a lot from an individual mentally and emotionally. But, it never fails, I leave feeling refreshed and motivated...”MARTIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, over a hundred participants from families all across America came to Shepherd’s Hill Academy (SHA) for a special weekend Parent Conference event.
— Director of Program Development and Admissions, Allison Wallace
Parent Conference is held twice each year with a mission to offer an environment of encouragement to parents who are utilizing SHA’s intense therapy programs for their teens. The event serves as an additional resource for these families, giving them a connection point for collaboration, a plethora of practical tools to assist them on their healing journey, and an opportunity to celebrate those who are currently enrolled.
Nearly 20 of SHA’s administrative and direct care team members contributed to the logistics and operations of the weekend, including the Director of Program Development and Admissions, Allison Wallace. “Our Parent Conferences take a lot of preparation and can demand a lot from an individual mentally and emotionally,” stated Wallace. “ But, it never fails, I leave feeling refreshed and motivated after spending the weekend with such a passionate and talented team. It’s an honor to serve alongside people who love what they do and love who they serve.”
During the parents’ arrival, the SHA campus was completely open for touring, including a new sustainable development location and new dining hall structural layout display. Additionally, the academic team showcased work from the students and met with parents.
The event officially kicked off on Friday evening with keynote speaker Trace Embry, Shepherd’s Hill Founder, accomplished author, and host of radio program License to Parent. “It warms my heart to see kids caring for their families again,” stated Embry.
Dinner was catered by Chick-Fil-A, followed by campfire s’mores. Parents and their children were invited to spend leisure time together, including an opportunity to fish.
“As we were down at the dock, we started catching some fish. Soon more girls and counselors began to join,” one parent recalled of her daughter and daughter’s friends. “You could just feel it. The air was thick with [the Lord’s] presence. For a moment, girls were just being fun-loving girls in a peaceful moment, catching fish as the sun set behind the pond. It was beautiful.”
More fun-filled activities started bright and early Saturday morning. The day kicked off with breakfast followed by a full agenda of therapeutic activities led by the Shepherd’s Hill clinical team. Elise Thrift conducted an active listening session and Buddy Prow oversaw a 5 Love Languages session with families. Additionally, equine therapy activities were open to everyone, facilitated by Jordan Parson and Dawn Williams. Amy and Trace Embry directed an eventful island team building exercise.
Regarding the overall event design and SHA campus, one attendee had this to say: “It is clear that the planning down to the smallest detail was done thoroughly and beautifully. From the wonderful meals, snacks, newly-planted flowers, and fire at the pavilion, to the sessions, and the smooth flow of the participants from one station to another. A huge thank you!”
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a residential therapeutic wilderness boarding school for troubled teens. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care for ages 12 to 17. The organization is a fully accredited academy. Teens experience an unplugged environment complete with equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once a month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more.
For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your teenager, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
Joshua Wallace
Shepherd's Hill Academy
joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook