The Global Lithium Mining Market is expected to grow from USD 3.33 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.37 Billion by 2030

Market Size – USD 3.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing focus on R&D of advanced technologies in mining

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in conserving natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled lithium-ion battery market.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global lithium-ion battery recycling Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Top competitors of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market profiled in the report include:

Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By application, consumer electronics contributed to a significant market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling.

The market in the North America held the lithium-ion battery recycling largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.3% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

By battery type, lithium manganese oxide lithium-ion battery recycling is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. LMO type offers various advantages such as lower internal resistance, high thermal stability, improved current handling, and enhanced safety, which make them apt for applications in power tools and hybrid or electric vehicles.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium-ion battery recycling market on the basis of battery type, industry vertical, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Power

Industrial

Regional Analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling business sphere.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Highlight significant trends of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global lithium-ion battery recycling market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

