Helicopter Market :Increasing demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purposes are the factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing geopolitical volatility across regions is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The global helicopter market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in integration of advanced technologies such as loT, sensors and automated control systems with helicopters.
However, reduction in defense budget in developed countries and challenges in designing helicopter systems are factors expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Military segment is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period owing to increase in defense spending by various countries to strengthen their border security and procure advanced weapons and technologies.
Aftermarket segment is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rise in need for replacement components for helicopters are driving growth of the segment.
North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in helicopter market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, in countries in the region.
Major companies in the market report include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.
In December 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC) signed a second purchase agreement with the Airbus Helicopter. The partnership will contribute in the ongoing expansion of the new journey as a general aviation champion, with twenty orders of the newly launched helicopters, named as five bladed H145 and six ACH160 models.
Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Military
SAR
Attack Helicopter
Anti-Submarine Warfare
Transport Helicopter
Civil and Commercial
Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Avionics
Engines
Airframe
Cabin Interiors
Emergency System
Landing Gear System
Aerostructures
Main Rotor System
Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Single Engine
Twin Engine
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Oil and Gas
Defense
Search and Rescue Helicopters
Civil Utility Helicopters
Transport Helicopters
Emergency Medical Service (EMS)
Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Light
Medium
Heavy
Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Aftermarket
OEM
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)
Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)
Key questions addressed in the report:
What market size is the global Helicopter market expected to reach over the forecast period?
Which leading players are operating in the global Helicopter market?
Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth throughout the forecast period?
Which key factors are expected to driver global Helicopter market during the forecast period?
Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028?
What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?
