Smart Dust Market Demand, Analysis by Industry Perspective, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2028

Smart Dust Market Market Size – USD 430.5 Million in 2020, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart dust market size reached USD 430.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust is expected to augment market revenue growth over the forecast period.

In addition, increased deployment of smart dust devices in office applications and high demand for smart dust technology in manufacturing plants are expected to continue to drive global smart dust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Pre-programmed smart dust devices operate without the need for human involvement. These can be conveniently positioned in narrow and difficult to reach locations due to small size and lightweight property.

The report studies the historical data of the Smart Dust market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Smart Dust industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Smart Dust market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Defendec Ltd., Crossbow Technology, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Valarm LLC, Betabatt, Inc., CubeWorks, Inc., and Streetline, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Medical diagnostics segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing application of neural smart dust for monitoring electrical activities in nerves and muscles.

Agriculture segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising use of smart dust technology in agriculture-related applications and fields. Continuous monitoring of crop nutrition as well as watering, fertilization, and pest management can be achieved using this technology. Information gathered can help to boost crop yield and quality. Smart dust systems are also used in agriculture to record soil conditions, including pH, fertility, and microorganism infestations, all of which are important for plant growth.

North America market is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic market players including Crossbow Technology, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and CubeWorks, Inc. among others in developed countries of the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart dust on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Active Optical Transmission

Laser Diode

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Beam Steering Mirror

Passive Optical Transmission

Corner Cube Retroreflector (CCR)

Optical Receiver

Photodetector

Analog I/O

Signal Processing

Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

Micro-Controller

Control Circuitry

Power Source

Solar Cells

Thick Film Batteries

Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Remote Monitoring

Industrial Automation

Urban Infrastructure

Inventory Management

Medical Diagnostics

Travel Safety

Space Exploration

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Dust market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Dust market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Dust market.

