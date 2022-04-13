Demand: Global Insurtech Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $57,934.0 Million by 2028, Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2028 [220-Pages] | Proclaimed by Research Dive

The global insurtech market is expected to witness a notable growth, owing to the rising technological advancements in insurance sector. The brokers sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to the fastest growing market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global insurtech market is expected to garner a revenue of $57,934.0 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Insurtech Market

Drivers: Increasing reliance on innovative digital solutions by insurance companies for effective risk monitoring, claims processing, and loss prediction and prevention is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration across the globe is further expected to bolster the growth of the insurtech market during the forecast period.

Access to the Exclusive PDF Sample of Insurtech Market@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8506

Restraints: Increasing privacy concerns among people across the globe is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Growing need for specialty and customized insurance policies among people is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the insurtech market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Insurtech Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a positive impact on the growth of the global insurtech market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in numerous countries across the globe. Lockdowns created largescale disruptions in a variety of businesses, and hence negatively impacted the productions levels and supply chain of various industries. This subsequently increased demand for insurance policies across the globe. As the demand for insurtech solutions has surged considerably, insurance companies are coming up with user-friendly insurance technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and others. All these factors are boosting the market growth during the pandemic.

Post COVID-19 Pandemic has a Positive Impact on Insurtech Market. Connect with Expert and Avail Full Report - $2999 (Read-Only)

Segments of the Insurtech Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on technology, product, distribution channel, and region.

Technology: AI & Machine Learning Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The AI & machine learning sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $26,481.8 million during the forecast period. Implementation of AI & machine learning in insurance companies helps to provide a personalized experience depending on the preference and behaviour of the customer, apart from automating claims processing. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the insurtech market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Product: Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The property & casualty insurance sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $32,859.4 million during the forecast period. Growing need for a precise risk assessment due to the rising occurrence of natural disasters across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel: Brokers Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The brokers sub-segment is expected to be generate a revenue of $24,737.1 million during the forecast period. Most of the policyholders in the modern world seek assistance from brokers before opting for the ideal policy that meets their needs and preferences. This factor is expected to stimulate the growth of the insurtech market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow expeditiously at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. Multiple presence of surging economies and financial centres in this region is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, growing prevalence of digital insurance platforms due to the exponentially increasing internet penetration in this region is further expected to accelerate the growth of the regional insurtech market during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific has the growth of Digital Insurance platforms to increase internet penetration

Key Players of the Insurtech Market

The prominent players in the market include

Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC Ladder insurance American Well Corporation Acko General insurance Zhongan Insurance Clover Health Shift Technology Damco Group Majesco Oscar Insurance Quantemplate, and many others.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. – Inquire and Get Quick access to the Full Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/8506



For instance, in Janurary 2022, Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, invested 20 million euros in two insurtech ventures, SWFT, a Software as a Service-based digital customer engagement platform, and Surance, an end-to-end personal cyber insurance solution that focuses on vulnerability assessment, cyber protection, and cyber insurance coverage. This investment will help Tech Mahindra to strengthen their capabilities to support insurers in accelerating their transition to cloud-based platforms and provide end-to-end engineering with a strong European nearshore presence.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Some trending Article Links:

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521