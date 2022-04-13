American Friction Welding Expands Capacity With Employment and Asset Acquisition

American Friction Welding

American Friction Welding purchased the assets of Spinweld, Inc., a friction welding company, on March 17, 2022.

WAUKESHA, WI, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Friction Welding (AFW) purchased the assets of Spinweld, Inc., a friction welding company, on March 17, 2022. The acquisition included the 53,000 sq. ft. property at W227 N546 Westmound Drive, Waukesha, WI, numerous inertia welding machines and machining centers, digital assets, and the rights to the Spinweld brand. Ten of 11 Spinweld employees chose to join AFW in full-time employment.

“We’re pleased that the Spinweld people joined our team. They are the greatest resource to come from this. Trained in friction welding, they provide immediate manufacturing capacity for our existing and new customers.” John Fischer, President of American Friction Welding, said in a statement. “Spinweld production is carefully being transferred to the AFW facility. We’re considering a few of the inertia welding centers for major upgrade and installation, with plans to lease the Westmound Drive building soon.”

About American Friction Welding

American Friction Welding (AFW) is a friction welder of dissimilar metals and near-net-shape parts. The company uses direct-drive rotary friction welding to deliver full-strength penetration welds in the most demanding applications and industries, dramatically saving cost by reducing working material, machining, and surface finishing needed to produce finished metal components. AFW operates 24/7 in a 63,000-square-foot, climate-controlled ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in Waukesha, WI, providing subcontract welding services since 1986.

Visit https://teamafw.com/news/AFW-Expands-Capacity-With-Acquisition.html for more information.

