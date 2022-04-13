Telecom Order Management Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.95 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Telecom Order Management USD 2.56 Billion in 2020, Increasing internet,smart devices penetration, rising demand for seamless network connectivity in rural areas

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand of the telecom companies and network service providers to minimize the capital expenditure for the services is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast timeline.



The Telecom Order Management Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 6.95 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timeline, growing from its USD 2.26 billion valuation in 2019. Increasing internet and smart devices’ penetration, rising demand for seamless network connectivity in rural areas, and cost-effective business processes are anticipated to augment the growth of the telecom order management market over the forecast timeline.

Telecom order management facilitates efficient and rapid deployment of services by the telecom operators to their customers. The rising demand of the telecom companies and network service providers to minimize the capital expenditure for the services is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast timeline. The leading telecom operators’ partnerships and collaborations to offer high-end connectivity and network services are likely to bolster the market’s growth over the coming years.

However, the staggeringly slow adoption of the structural advancements in systems and technologies can potentially hamper market growth over the coming years. But, innovative products and services from the industry’s prominent players are likely to overcome these barriers and create lucrative growth opportunities in the projected timeframe. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based services due to the rapid deployment and flexible services is the key market trend driving the growth of the market.

The leading players of the market profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infosys, Ltd., Wipro, Ltd., Ericsson, Pegasystems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Chickpea, Cerillion, Intellibuzz, Mphasis, and Neustar, among others.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

Telecom order management offers numerous benefits like a centralized platform, enhancing the uptime of different services, and providing support for both cloud and on-premise deployment.

Based on the component type, consulting services under the services segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to their advantageous benefits such as analysis, safeguard, and management of their master content and alignment of order management solutions to the telecom operators. The consulting segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on the network type, the wireless network segment is anticipated to show the highest growth during the forecast period. This type of network offers fast and reliable access to the document and enables the users to access the document from any smart device at any given point.

Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises deployment. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the coming years as it offers flexibility, scalability, affordability, and operational efficiency. The segment is presumed to retain its leading position throughout the projected timeline.

North America is expected to hold the highest share of the market owing to the large presence of prominent telecom providers. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth due to rapid digital transformation, a less stringent regulatory framework, and rising disposable income.

or the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Telecom Order Management Market on the basis of component, network type, deployment, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

