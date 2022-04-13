1.6-Acre Beverly Hills Canyon Estate, Shovel-Ready for Ultimate Additions, to Auction via Concierge Auctions and Compass

Bella Estate, 3001 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills, California Existing 7,100 sf home, recently renovated 1937 California modern estate Build-out opportunity for luxury estate up to 22,000sf Seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle with ultimate privacy Stunning 360-degree L.A. & canyon views

The existing 7,100 square foot home & shovel-ready lot, located on exclusive Tennis Row, will auction in May via Concierge Auctions.

With construction permits already in place, the ability to build at such a swift pace is unmatched as the project is projected to take as little as 15 months to complete.” — Seller, Nir Toledano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opportunity to conceive the ultimate luxury estate awaits at Bella Estate, a 1.6-acre oasis perched on one of the largest elevated lots in Benedict Canyon, all with a shovel-ready opportunity to add on to the recently remodeled existing home. The property will auction next month via Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with Charles Black and Mark Rutstein of Compass. Currently listed for $13.4 million with a pre-sale estimate of $7 million to $13 million, bidding is scheduled to be held May 5th–9th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“By working with Concierge Auctions, I know we will be able to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated Charles Black, Listing Agent. “From our expertise in the local market, to Concierge Auctions’ robust database, we are looking forward to finding the perfect buyer who can appreciate all that Bella Estate is primed to be and truly make this one-of-a-kind estate their own.”

Located at 3001 Benedict Canyon Drive and designed by international Architect Luis De Moraes, the existing 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom iconic California modern estate is a study in contrasts: bold and striking, yet one with nature. Blurring the lines between the interior living space and nature, the property features an abundance of ceiling-height glass, natural materials, and a muted palette. The stunning interior flows seamlessly from the designer kitchen to the living and dining rooms for the ideal place to host in luxury. Walls of glass disappear, creating an effortless connection with the outdoor entertaining space. The impeccably designed outdoor space features a lengthy pool and spa, a fire pit, and multiple seating areas with million-dollar views of the Los Angeles skyline and rolling canyons. All this on a shovel-ready 1.6-acre lot with RTI approved plans to build presents a pristine opportunity to develop a world-class luxury lifestyle estate up to 22,000 square feet, be it an homage to mid-century design, a lavish private retreat, or a space dripping in transitional style and five-star resort-like living. Exclusive privacy with the convenience of modern amenities nearby can be found at this one-of-a-kind canvas for a showpiece canyon estate.

Additional features include: light hardwood and tile floors; sleek stone fireplace and custom built-ins; pocket sliding doors that open entirely to the outdoor living area; master sanctuary complete with a spa bath and access to the outdoor terrace; chef’s kitchen with custom flat-front cabinetry, large central island with bar seating, designer appliances, two refrigerators, downdraft range vent, and natural stone countertops with a slab backsplash; swimming pool and spa; waterfall feature; multi-level outdoor living with a fire pit, contemporary landscaping, grass pavers, and mature trees; four-car, air-conditioned garage and motor court for parking for up to 20 vehicles; and state-of-the-art home AV systems, smart house technology with Crestron system, and 30 cameras.

Features of the proposed plans include a media room, gym & wellness center, 50-foot infinity pool, spa pool, guardhouse, attached 1,200-square-foot guest house, ponds, and waterfalls, a sports court, firepit, maid quarters, service & delivery entrance, and two resident entrances with a circular driveway.

“Rare opportunities like the one at Bella Estate exist.” stated Nir Toledano, seller. “With construction permits already in place, the ability to build at such a swift pace is unmatched as the project is projected to take as little as 15 months to complete. An individual can truly take advantage of the process to develop this pristine property, and in just over one year, they will own a property double the scale with endless amenities—it’s truly an outstanding opportunity for your dream property to become a reality,

Occupying a swoon-worthy piece of land amongst celebrities and multi-millionaires on exclusive Tennis Row, Bella Estate boasts a prime destination for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle. Surrounded by nature and exquisite western views, this enclave prides itself on its residential feel, a world away from the Los Angeles sprawl, yet provides easy access to high-end shopping and dining in the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle and Rodeo Drive. The property sits less than a mile off Mulholland Drive, only 10 minutes from the Sunset Strip, while Downtown L.A. is easily accessible via the 405, all offering trendy nightlife, live music venues, and world-famous comedy clubs. Nature awaits in the 605-acre Franklin Canyon Park, or visit The Getty for culture abound. The 27-hole Mountaingate Country Club, one of Los Angeles's premier golf clubs, is also minutes away, and in just 30 minutes, find yourself on beach sands to watch the Pacific roll ashore. Sitting 20 miles from LAX and 12 miles from Burbank Bob Hope Airport, jetting out of the city is a breeze.

“Its location alone on one of the best parts of Benedict Canyon sets this property apart. That coupled with the stunning views, unmatched privacy, and the close proximity to modern amenities, top-tier schools, and easy travel routes make Bella Estate an opportunity to not be missed. We’re excited to identify a buyer who sees this potential as well, ” added Mark Rutstein, Listing Agent.

Bella Estate is available for showings daily by appointment, Saturday and Sunday from 1–4PM, and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Bella Estate | Beverly Hills, CA