Epitaxial Wafer Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027 - Imarc Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epitaxial wafer, also called epi wafer, represents a layer of epitaxial silicon single crystal deposited on a single crystal silicon wafer. It aids in controlling doping profiles that are not achievable via traditional methods, including diffusion and ion implantation. Epitaxial wafer is extensively used in diode and transistor elements and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, such as bipolar and metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS). In addition to this, it also finds wide-ranging applications in smartphones, gyroscopes, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, etc., across the globe.Report MetricHistorical: 2016-2021Base Year: 2021Forecast Year: 2022-2027The global epitaxial wafer market reached a value of US$ 2.81 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% during 2022-2027.Epitaxial Wafer Market Trends and Drivers:The increasing consumer awareness towards green technologies and the growing focus on reducing the usage of electricity are primarily bolstering the epitaxial wafer market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies to promote the adoption of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is further catalyzing the market growth.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epitaxial-wafer-market/requestsample Besides this, the escalating demand for epitaxial wafers in consumer electronics that enable higher electron mobility and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.Moreover, the rising utilization of epi wafers in the automotive industry to track as well as control temperature, pressure, flow, level, etc., through robots is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving trucks is anticipated to fuel the epitaxial wafer market over the forecasted period.Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Epitaxial Wafer Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Electronics And Materials Corporation Limited, Epistar Corporation, GlobalWafers (Sino-American Silicon), II-VI Incorporated, IntelliEPI, IQE PLC, Jenoptic AG, Nichia Corporation, Showa Denko K. K., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Siltronic AG (Wacker Chemie AG) and Sumco Corporation.The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, wafer size, application and industry vertical.Breakup by type:• Heteroepitaxy• HomoepitaxyBreakup by Wafer Size:• 2-4 Inch• 5-8 Inch• 9-12 Inch• OthersBreakup by Application:• LED• Power Semiconductor• MEMS-Based Devices• OthersBreakup by Industry Vertical:• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Healthcare• Industrial• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America: (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37tu7MG If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Key highlights of the report:• Market Performance (2016-2021)• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 