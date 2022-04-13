Robo Advisory Market Size Worth US$ 27.68 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 28.70%

The global robo advisory market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.68 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robo advisory represents a class of digital platforms that provide algorithm-driven and automated financial advice to wealth management organizations. It assists in automating portfolio administration software, performing complicated tasks, customizing online investments, managing funds with minimal human intervention, etc. This, in turn, aids in enhancing workflow, targeting new clients, and adjusting custom online investments to achieve short-term investment strategies or long-term financial goals. Presently, robo advisory is commercially available in varying service types, such as goal-based, direct plan-based, comprehensive health advisory, etc.Report MetricHistorical: 2016-2021Base Year: 2021Forecast Year: 2022-2027The global robo advisory market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.70% during 2022-2027.Robo Advisory Market Trends and Drivers:The inflating popularity of smartphones, laptops, and tablets among the Millennial population for accessing information and communicating is primarily driving the robo advisory market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional investments towards robo advisory, owing to its several beneficial properties, such as tax-loss harvesting, low-cost portfolio, secure investments, judgment based on real-time statistics, etc., which helps in eliminating the credit risks, are further catalyzing the market growth.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robo-advisory-market/requestsample Besides this, the rising utilization of robo advisory for executing online surveys to predict goals and acquire information regarding desired return on investments, degree of risk-aversion, the financial status of clients, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.Moreover, the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, on account of the escalating need for automating complex event processing, is anticipated to fuel the robo advisory market over the forecasted period.Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Robo Advisory Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Betterment, Ellevest, Fincite Gmbh, Ginmon Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, SigFig Wealth Management LLC, SoFi Technologies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corporation, The Vanguard Group Inc., Wealthfront Corporation and Wealthify Limited (Aviva plc).The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, business model, service type, provider and end user.Breakup by Business Model:• Pure Robo Advisors• Hybrid Robo AdvisorsBreakup by Service Type:• Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based• Comprehensive Wealth AdvisoryBreakup by Provider:• Fintech Robo Advisors• Banks• Traditional Wealth Managers• OthersBreakup by End User:• Retail Investor• High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)Breakup by Region:• North America: (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ul3tP2 If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Key highlights of the report:• Market Performance (2016-2021)• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.Browse Related Reports:1. e-waste management market: https://bit.ly/3jtfrzQ 2. gas engine market: https://bit.ly/3jqKgp6 3. multi-cloud management market: https://bit.ly/3KgkD5Z 4. Remote Sensing Software Market: https://bit.ly/3jvGeM6 5. Truck Platooning Market: https://bit.ly/3KDYQ8H Contact Us:IMARC Services Private Limited.30 N Gould St Ste RSheridan, WY 82801 USA – WyomingEmail: Sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800