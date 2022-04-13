Intraoral Scanners Market Trends and Forecast to 2027 with Key Players: Align Technologies, Sirona, 3Shape, Carestream, Planmeca - Recent Publication

The global intraoral scanners market size is expected to increase from USD 428.9 million in 2022 to USD 890.9 million in 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period - Ameliorate Digital Consultancy

/EIN News/ -- NC, United States, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina, United States, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The introduction of technicalities in dentistry, such as taking oral impressions with the help of intraoral scanners and computerized design and manufacturing technologies, has made dentistry easier, with better acceptance, easier planned treatment, reduced operation time, well-communicated warehousing, laboratories, and reduction in treatment time.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/intraoral-scanner-market/inquiry



Who are the Major Intraoral Scanners Market Vendors?

Align Technologies, Sirona, 3Shape, Carestream, Planmeca, 3M ESPE, Dental Wings, Densys, Condor, Launca and others.

Industry News:

ffiliates of Carestream Dental LLC (“Carestream Dental”) have entered into an agreement to sell Carestream Dental’s Scanning Technology business to Envista Holding Corporation (“Envista”), a leading global dental products company for $600 million. The Scanning Technology business is composed of Carestream Dental’s intraoral scanner equipment (CS 3600, CS 3700, and CS 3800) and related software.

Align Technology, Inc. has confirmed availability of the iTero Element Plus Series, which expands the company’s portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market.

Rapid revenue growth of the intraoral scanners market can also be attributed to increasing demand for tooth restoration procedures. Tooth restorations are required to replace missing teeth, parts of tooth structure, or structures requiring removal to avert tooth decay.

The recent developments and advanced technologies have added new, highly innovative features to the product. Thus, it is relied upon to categorically affect market development and drive important interest in the approaching future. Also, the geriatric population of the world is increasing year by year. It was reported that 727 million people were aged above 65 in 2020 and is predicted to go up to 1.5 billion by 2027.

Quick purchase: https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/report/purchase/intraoral-scanner-market?mode=su



Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Cadent iTero



Lava COS



CEREC



E4D



TRIOS



CS



Others By Application Dental Clinic



Hospital



Others CAGR 11.2% Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

Intraoral Scanners Market: Covid-19 Impact

Based on our research, there has been a progressive impact on the market growth during and post COVID-19 era. The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with progressive technologies is notably driving the intraoral scanner market growth, although factors such as high-cost burden may delay market growth. Our research analysts have studied the historical data and deduced the key market drivers and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the intraoral scanners industry.

Which are the Key Regions for Intraoral Scanners Market?

North America is projected to dominate the market, registering high growth. A rise in the geriatric population susceptible to oral disorders, a large number of patients suffering from dental problems, and advanced healthcare infrastructure are the key influences contributing to the expansion of its revenue share. According to the American Academy of Periodontology (2019), half of the American adults above 30 years of age have periodontitis in one or more teeth – the more advanced form of periodontal disease that approximately 64.7 million Americans suffer from. With the rising number of dental disorders, the demand in the market may grow.

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/intraoral-scanner-market



Research Methodology:

We use 5 step research methodology starting from SECONDARY RESEARCH, PRIMARY RESEARCH, MARKET ENGINEERING, EXPERT VALIDATION and then REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION.

Related Research Studies

Dental Drug Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Merck, Bayer, J&J, GSK, 3M, Sunstar - Registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027, the global Dental Drug market is anticipated to reach the market value of US$ 7978.9 million in the year 2027 from US$ 5389 million in the year 2021.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann, Dentsply International, Sirona Dental Systems - Registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027, the global Cosmetic Dentistry market is anticipated to reach the market value of US$ 43.5 billion in the year 2027 from US$ 23.12 billion in the year 2021.

Dental Prostheses Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: 3D Diagnostix Corp., Renishaw, AMT srl, Candulor - Acknowledging the kind of traction gained by this market, recently published a study report asserts the global Dental Prostheses Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 6.1% during the review period (2022 to 2027).

Dental Sterilizers Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Runyes, Meisheng, Jinggong-medical, Melag - Registering a CAGR of 7.75% over the forecast period, the market value of Dental Sterilizers is expected to reach US$ 2.03 billion in the year 2027.

Dental 3D Printing Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2021 - 2026) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Stratasys, 3d Systems, Envisiontec, Dws Systems - Registering a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period, the market value of dental 3D printing is expected to reach US$ 878.7 million in the year 2026.

Irfan Tamboli +1 (704) 266-3234 | contact@industrydataanalytics.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/industrydataanalytics/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJedOVIAGaLTYIXrvYCCzA Twitter: https://twitter.com/InDataAnalytics