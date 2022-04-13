With 7.4% CAGR, Dental Market Size worth USD 63.93 Billion in 2029

Dental Market Covered By Key Companies - 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein, Inc., Angelalign Technology Inc., SHOFU INC. , PLANMECA OY, J. MORITA CORP, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Coltene, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont, A.B. Dental

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental market size was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 38.84 billion in 2022 to USD 63.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding periodontics and endodontics treatment and increasing invisible orthodontics trends is expected to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Dental Market, 2022-2029.”

This market encompasses equipment and consumables that treat, prevent, diagnose cavities, malocclusion, periodontitis, and gum disorders. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of periodontics and endodontics is expected to boost service adoption. Furthermore, the rising trends of invisible orthodontics and the increasing prevalence of tooth decay are expected to boost the adoption of the procedures. These factors may facilitate market development during the upcoming years.

Industry Development

December 2021: 3Shape A/S partnered with Dentsply Sirona to connect with Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Center. This development may enable the company to receive intraoral scans from Omnicam and Primescan scanners.





Lower Patient Volume to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of lower patient volume. The sudden spike in COVID cases led to the lack of equipment, and hospital admissions, thereby hindering the market’s progress. Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing may result in a lack of medical equipment, thereby creating supply chain disruptions. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production techniques may enable players to recover costs. This factor may propel the market growth during the pandemic.By type, the market is segmented into dental consumables and equipment. As per end-user, it is classified into solo practices, DSO/ group practices, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.4 % 2029 Value Projection USD 63.93 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 38.84 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 195 Segments covered By Product, By Geography, By Type, By End-User Growth Drivers The dental market growth will be influenced by the rising prevalence of periodontitis, malocclusion, and tooth decay. The increasing prevalence of tooth disorders is one of the key factors responsible for driving the global market growth.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Growth

The rising technological advancements in medical products are expected to boost the healthcare service’s adoption. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to boost the adoption of the service. Furthermore, incorporating robotics engineering in the service may enhance their ability to diagnose oral issues. Moreover, the robust demand for minimally invasive surgeries may bolster the demand for the service. Also, the rising demand for an implant is expected to elevate industry development. For example, Neocis, Inc. declared that its Yomi surgical robotic system finished over 1,000 implantation procedures by 2019. The system provided excellent precision and enhanced diagnosis procedures. These factors may drive the dental market growth.

However, inadequate reimbursement policies and substantial costs for the services may hinder industry progress.





Rapid Announcement of Novel Products to Foster Industry Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the dental market share because of the rapid announcement of novel products. The market in North America stood at USD 15.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to spike rapidly during the upcoming years. Furthermore, the strong presence of key players and the rising in-patient visits may facilitate industry growth.

In Europe, an increasing number of adults opting for orthodontic treatment may enhance the adoption of the service. Further, rising medical expenditures may enhance the adoption of the services.

In Asia Pacific, the rising adoption of implants and orthodontics may enhance the demand for the procedure. Furthermore, the rising awareness of oral health is expected to boost market development.

Companies Engage in Partnerships to Boost Market Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market engage in partnerships to acquire resources and boost market presence. For example, Carestream Dental LLC partnered with 3DMouthguard in November 2021. This partnership may enable the company to provide consumers with 3D-printed mouthguards. This strategy may enable the company to enhance its brand presence globally. Furthermore, adopting research and development, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and expansion strategies may help companies achieve a remarkable market position globally.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Dental Market Report

3M (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

PLANMECA OY (Finland)

J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)

Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Coltene (Switzerland)

Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.)

Septodont (France)

A.B. Dental (Israel)

Sinol Dental (China)

BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.)

Carestream Dental LLC (U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Denmark)

Medit Corp. (South Korea)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.)

VATECH (South Korea)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (U.S.)





