Cast In Place Anchor Market to reach US$ 266 Mn in 2026

The cast-in-place anchor market is likely to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026 to reach US$ 266 Million in 2026; states Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Cast In Place Anchor Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Cast-In-Place Anchor Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type - Headed Bolt Anchor and Hooked Anchor

End-User Type - Infrastructure, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/2198/cast-in-place%20anchor-market.html

Market Segments' Analysis

By Product type

Headed bolt anchor is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing product type in the market during the forecast period, owing to ease in installation, increasing demand from various end-user applications, and an expected recovery in the construction industry.

By End-user type

Industrial is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for cast-in-place anchors during the forecast period, owing to rising investments in industrial projects, especially in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil. Expected recuperation in the economy and rising urbanization and industrialization are the major factors driving the growth of the cast-in-place anchors market in these economies.

Region-wise segmentation

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The demand for the cast-in-place anchor is growing in the region due to increasing construction activities, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization and industrialization.

North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction Industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cast-in-place anchor market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ruthlessly impacted various industries, shattering all hopes of recovery in 2020 with huge, short as well as long-term repercussions. This pandemic hit the construction industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. The cast-in anchors market could not escape from such a trend and logged a steep plunge of -4.4% in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Hilti Group

Simpson Strong-Tie

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Birmingham Fastener

Williams Form Engineering Corp.

Pfeiffer group

Fastenal

Dewalt

Terwa B.V

Allfasteners Company

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Cast-in-place anchor market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

