Demand for Global Coated Fabrics Market Size & Share Worth USD 31,333.7 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% | Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[201+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Coated Fabrics Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 25,196.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31,333.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.7% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US), among others.

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Coated Fabrics Market By Product (Polymer-coated Fabric, Vinyl-coated Fabric, PU-coated Fabric, PE-coated Fabric, Others, Rubber-coated Fabric, Fabric-backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Coated Fabrics Market size & share was worth around USD 25,196.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31,333.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Coated fabrics are crucial in manufacturing specialized protective clothing that is designed for specific applications. Increasing demand for protective clothing is expected to be the major driver for the coated fabrics market over the forecast period. Increasing use in military and defense applications is also expected to boost the demand for coated fabrics through 2028.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25,196.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 31,333.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US), among others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Coated Fabrics Market Dynamics

Rapid industrialization across the world has also benefited the coated fabrics market potential and is expected to be a prominent trend over the forecast period. Increasing investments in automotive and chemical industries are also expected to bolster demand for coated fabrics over the forecast period.

The environmental hazards associated with the use of toxic chemicals in the production and formulations of coated fabrics are expected to have a hampering effect on the global coated fabrics market potential. Coated fabrics companies are expected to invest in research and development of new products that will be more compliant with the sustainability trend. Increasing implementation of stringent norms for coated fabrics is also expected to have a hampering effect on the coated fabrics market scope over the eth forecast period.

The pandemic of 2020 led to a downfall in the coated fabrics market stance and this trend was eminent in 2020 and early 2021. Closure of industrial and manufacturing facilities and lockdown restrictions across the world led to a major drop in the coated fabrics growth trend. Lapses in the logistics chain and shortage of raw materials were also factors that restrained the coated fabrics market growth. However, as the industrial activity returns to normal we are expecting the coated fabrics market is anticipated to see a slow increase in demand in the post-pandemic era. Rapid industrialization in multiple regions will favor coated fabrics market potential.

Coated Fabrics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global coated fabrics market is segregated based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the global market is distinguished into Polymer-coated Fabric, Vinyl-coated Fabric, PU-coated Fabric, PE-coated Fabric, Others, Rubber-coated Fabric, and Fabric-backed Wall Coverings. The polymer-coated segment is predicted to be the most dominant segment over the forecast period and this trend is anticipated to be prevalent over the complete forecast period. Increasing use in the chemical, automotive, and transportation sectors will drive the growth in this segment through 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global coated fabrics market include -

Continental AG (Germany)

Spradling International Inc. (US)

Seaman Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Serge Ferrari Group (France)

Low & Bonar Plc (UK)

OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research team, the Coated Fabrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.7% (2022 – 2028).

The Coated Fabrics market was valued at approximately US$ 25,196.5 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 31,333.7 million by 2028.

Advancements in fabric technology have led to a substantial increase in demand for protective clothing across the world and this trend is majorly fuelling the coated fabrics market growth over the forecast period.

By Product, the polymer-coated fabric segment will hold a major market share and is projected to see good growth over the forecast period. The demand will especially be driven by use in the automotive and chemical industries.

By Application, the transportation segment will hold a dominant share over the forecast period owing to the rising use of coated fabrics in rail and road transportation activities.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region will be the largest consumer of coated fabrics and is anticipated to hold a dominant market share over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Coated Fabrics Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significantly adverse impact on the coated fabrics market. Industrial activity across the world was hampered as lockdowns were imposed and this led to a downfall in the production of coated fabrics as well sales of coated fabrics which were majorly driven by multiple industrial establishments.

Shortage of raw materials, lack of skilled workforce, and, closure of production facilities, are some major restraints that negatively impacted coated fabrics market growth in the year 2020. The coated fabrics market experienced a massive slowdown in this era. The negative trend of the coated fabrics market is expected to diminish as the pandemic subsides and the world returns to normal and industrial activity resumes. The coated fabrics market will rise at a slow CAGR in the post-pandemic era through 2028.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region leads the global coated fabrics market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance through the forecast period owing to rising industrial infrastructure owing to rapid industrialization in this region. The coated fabrics market is expected to be favored by supportive government initiatives to boost the industrial sector and rising investments in the industrial sectors in this region.

Developing economies such as India and China are anticipated to be the most lucrative markets in this region over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protective clothing will also boost the coated fabrics market potential in this region over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Fenner Precision Polymers announced the expansion of its textile coated portfolio by the acquisition of Fabri Cote a renowned name in custom rubber for aerospace applications.

The global coated fabrics market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Polymer-coated Fabric

Vinyl-coated Fabric

PU-coated Fabric

PE-coated Fabric

Others

Rubber-coated Fabric

Fabric-backed Wall Coverings

By Application

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



