Medical Foam Market Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2028

Rising usage of medical foam products in the healthcare industry and increasing expenditure on global healthcare facilities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for advanced wound care products for treatment of chronic and acute wounds, including for diabetics and for pressure ulcers, post-operative wounds, and burns is expected to increase utilization of medical foam for wound care. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of medical foam for wound care applications which would spread uniformly over the skin surface and allow better coverage of the contact area.

The global medical foam market size is expected to reach USD 41.59 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising usage of medical foam products in the healthcare industry for applications such as patient and medical device cushioning, sealing in medical devices, and fluid management in long-term wear wound dressings. Medical foam is breathable, soft, stretchable, conformable, and durable. Open cell foams are absorbent while closed cell foams such as polyethylene are stain, fungal, and water resistant. Closed cell foams such as polyethylene foam and cross-linked polyethylene foams are commonly used for medical device packaging and component solutions. These are available in a range of colors, thicknesses, and densities. High flexibility, durability, and versatility of medical foam is resulting in its increasing utilization for a wide range of medical applications.

The Dow Chemical Company, Sekisui Chemical Co., LTD., Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg AB, BASF SE, Recticel NV, INOAC Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., FXI HOLDINGS, INC., and ARMACELL INTERNATIONAL S.A.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Medical Foam market based on material, foam type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Latex

Polymers

Metals

Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Packaging

Bedding & Cushioning

Prosthetics & Wound Care

Medical Devices & Components

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In March 2020, 3M launched 3M single coated medical white Polyolefin Foam Tape, which is easy to handle, fluid resistant, conformable, and a thinner version of 1773 foam tape. The single-sided medical tape consists of closed cell, medium white polyethylene foam, coated with a pressure sensitive acrylic adhesive. Applications of 3M single coated medical white polyolefin foam tape include first aid dressings, cushioning, and wound care dressings. It can also be utilized for healthcare or medical device construction and can be printed to create temporary tattoos.

The Medical Foam market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growth in the medical device industry and rising spending on public and private healthcare facilities in countries such as China and India are key factors driving rising demand for Medical Foam products for various applications in the healthcare industry.

Polymers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global Medical Foam market over the forecast period owing to ability of polymers to provide excellent cushioning. Polymer foams have wide application areas due to resistance to impact, damping properties, high thermal insulation, and lightweight.

Bedding & cushioning segment is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share in the global Medical Foam market. Rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost demand for bedding and cushioning, which in turn, is driving usage of Medical Foam.

Flexible foam segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of flexible foam for patient and medical device cushioning, bedding, wound dressings, and medical packaging solutions is projected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

