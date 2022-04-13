According To Reports and Data, Organic Feed Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 12.60 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Rapid economic growth in developing countries and availability of a variety of organic feed ingredients is expected to further drive growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Feed Market size is expected to reach USD 12.60 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of organic farming practices to cater to growing consumer concerns regarding animal health and contamination of products is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing demand for organic food products, growing organic livestock farming, and increasing need to improve health and performance of livestock are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of market over the forecast period.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and in accordance with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the revenue growth of the market and consumer demand.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Key Players:

Major companies operating in the market include Cargill, BernAqua, Country Heritage Feeds, ForFarmers, SunOpt, Ranch-Way Feeds, Aller Aqua, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Scratch and Peck Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd., The Organic Feed Company, B&W Feeds, Feedex Companies, Country Junction feed, and Green Mountian Feeds, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Cereals and grains segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing production of high-yield crops such as wheat, barley, and corn across the globe. Organic feed majorly contains wheat, barley, and corn and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

• Pellets segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Steady growth can be attributed to pellets form being the most widely preferred form of organic feed. This form is easy to feed animals with and is convenient to store.

• Poultry segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for organic meat and rising consumption of poultry meat worldwide. Increasing concerns surrounding animal health and productivity and rising awareness about benefits of organic feed in the poultry sector are factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• North America is expected to account for around 30% of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing availability of permitted food additives, increasing financial support from governments to farmers adopting organic farming practices, and robust presence of key market players in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global organic feed market based on type, form, livestock, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds

• Forage

• Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pellets

• Crumbles

• Mashes

Livestock Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key questions answered:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Organic Feed market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Organic Feed market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

