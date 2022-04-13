Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size – USD 16.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends- Increasing incidences of chronic disorders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 24.91 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The use of physiotherapy equipment has decreased the number of surgery cases for treatment of various disorders such as musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, and others and has helped in improving the working efficiency of human body, thereby driving market revenue growth.

Furthermore, rise in demand for physiotherapy equipment by hospitals, physiotherapy centers, rehabilitation centers and even schools and colleges is expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Most physiotherapy equipment are helpful in maintaining the proper functioning of a patient’s body after suffering from any chronic disorder or trauma. Physiotherapy equipment are used to heal muscle disorders and bones, maintaining proper alignment of spinal cord and other disabilities.

The rising number of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders has increased the demand for physiotherapy equipment, which helps in the market growth. The increasing geriatric population, rising cases of sports-related injuries, increasing obesity, and growing awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy equipment and procedures are helpful in boosting the market.

Yoga is an alternative therapy procedure that helps to get relief from pain caused by various disorders and is being adopted by many people in daily life. The substitute methods of therapies may suppress the use of physiotherapy equipment, which may hamper market’s growth over the forecast period. Lack of healthcare facilities in underdeveloped countries has also affected the physiotherapy equipment market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By application, musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is due to the increase in the number of accidents and sports injuries. The growing geriatric population and spinal injuries caused by the increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders contribute to the market growth.

By end use, hospital segment contributed to largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is due to the increase in the number of patients inclined toward physical therapy after undergoing surgeries. Adaptation of advanced technologies around the world and favorable government policies are also responsible for market growth.

The demand for physiotherapy equipment is increasing due to the subsequent rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic disorders and growing number of elderly people. Increasing incidences of cerebrovascular diseases also contribute to the market growth.

Physiotherapy equipment market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to key drivers, such as well-established and advanced physiotherapy centers and equipment. An increase in the number of patients with orthopedic and neurological disorders is also responsible for the growth of the market in this region..

Major players in the market include BTL Industries, DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, EMS Physio, Enraf-Nonius B.V., HMS Medical Systems, Isokinetics Inc., ITO Co. Ltd, Life Care Systems, Patterson Medica, and Zynex Medical Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Exercise Therapy Equipment

Cryotherapy Equipment

Combination Therapy

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Therapy Equipment

Shockwave Therapy Equipment

Laser Therapy Equipment

Traction Therapy Equipment

Magnetic Therapy Equipment

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Centers

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Pediatric Applications

Gynecological Applications

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

