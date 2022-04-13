Pangilinan: Let us use Holy Week to reflect on our choices in May 9 election

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said the upcoming May 2022 elections could mean resurrection for the Filipino people or their continued crucifixion if the wrong leaders are elected.

"This Holy Week break, let us reflect and find enlightenment so that we will not be swayed by temptation and fakes, but side with the moral choice," he said.

The vice-presidential candidate said the Leni-Kiko team is humbled by the overwhelming support of Filipinos, including many Catholic lay organizations, which buoys up his resolve to keep the fight until election day.

"May nagsasabi na kailangan ng milagro para manalo. Ang sagot namin dyan, ayon nga sa banal na kasulatan: The last shall be first and the first shall be last," he said.

"Bukod sa milyon-milyon nating kababayan, nasa tabi natin ang iba't ibang dioceses at Catholic lay organizations na gumagabay sa ating kampanya at tumataya sa atin para sa isang tapat at mahusay na gobyerno," he added.

Pangilinan said that despite the attacks and fake news, his campaign with presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo will remain focused on the truth and what is beneficial to the people, especially the poor.

"Hindi tayo papatol at malilihis ng landas dahil alam natin na pinaglalaban natin ang kabuhayan ng ating magsasaka, mangingisda at mga Pilipino na pasan-pasan pa rin ang krus ng kahirapan," he said.

As monitored in media, the following Catholic Church groups have expressed support for the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (Tropa):

1. Council of the Laity in the diocese of Legazpi, Albay

2. Sangguniang Layko ng Diyosesis ng Romblon

3. Council of Laity of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila

4. Kapampangan Clergy

5. Couples for Christ International Council

6. Vincentian Family

7. Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

8. Clergy of the Infanta prelature

9. Lasallian Educators (Brothers and Partners)

10. Sangguniang Laiko ng Apostoliko Bikaryato ng Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

11. Council of the Laity of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

12. Missionaries of Jesus

13. Pari Madre Misyonero Para Kay Leni

14. Kalookan Laity for Principled Politics (KLAPP)