Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,233 in the last 365 days.

Lacson-Sotto Supporters in Flood-Hit Iloilo Mount Relief Operations

PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022

Lacson-Sotto Supporters in Flood-Hit Iloilo Mount Relief Operations

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-sotto-supporters-in-flood-hit-iloilo-mount-relief-operations

[Video 1: Estancia relief ops: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9ldpPDa3l4] [Video 2: LSSG preparing relief packs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OXcNwr3z50]

Bad weather conditions may have prevented independent presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III from visiting a flood-affected area in Iloilo, but their supporters made sure their presence is felt there.

Lacson and Sotto's supporters, taking a cue from their idols, chipped in to mount relief operations in Estancia - one of the towns in Iloilo affected by floods brought by Tropical Cyclone Agaton - and in Iloilo City. The relief operations were organized in one day.

The LACSON-SOTTO tandem was scheduled to visit Estancia on Wednesday, but were forced to postpone their trip due to bad weather conditions.

"It is very heartening to know that our volunteers decided to share what they have for their fellow Filipinos - all without fanfare. We cannot thank them enough for taking the initiative to 'convert' a sortie into a meaningful humanitarian cause like what they are doing now," Lacson said Tuesday evening, citing initial reports relayed to him by the Lacson Sotto Support Group (LSSG) in the area.

As of late Tuesday, LSSG members in Iloilo continued to pack relief goods - including rice, canned goods and noodles, as well as shirts and face masks - for those affected by Agaton.

They are coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and plan to distribute relief items to affected areas in Northern Iloilo - including Pilar, San Dionisio, Sara, Lemery, and Ajuy - in the coming days.

One of the supporters behind the relief work said they were inspired by Lacson's leadership by example.

"It is always our pleasure to do this humanitarian act with your LEAD as our inspiration. You have our gratitude for your support to this activity," Iloilo-based supporter Inesitas Palermo said in a message to Lacson.

You just read:

Lacson-Sotto Supporters in Flood-Hit Iloilo Mount Relief Operations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.