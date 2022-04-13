PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022 Lacson-Sotto Supporters in Flood-Hit Iloilo Mount Relief Operations More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-sotto-supporters-in-flood-hit-iloilo-mount-relief-operations [Video 1: Estancia relief ops: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9ldpPDa3l4] [Video 2: LSSG preparing relief packs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OXcNwr3z50] Bad weather conditions may have prevented independent presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III from visiting a flood-affected area in Iloilo, but their supporters made sure their presence is felt there. Lacson and Sotto's supporters, taking a cue from their idols, chipped in to mount relief operations in Estancia - one of the towns in Iloilo affected by floods brought by Tropical Cyclone Agaton - and in Iloilo City. The relief operations were organized in one day. The LACSON-SOTTO tandem was scheduled to visit Estancia on Wednesday, but were forced to postpone their trip due to bad weather conditions. "It is very heartening to know that our volunteers decided to share what they have for their fellow Filipinos - all without fanfare. We cannot thank them enough for taking the initiative to 'convert' a sortie into a meaningful humanitarian cause like what they are doing now," Lacson said Tuesday evening, citing initial reports relayed to him by the Lacson Sotto Support Group (LSSG) in the area. As of late Tuesday, LSSG members in Iloilo continued to pack relief goods - including rice, canned goods and noodles, as well as shirts and face masks - for those affected by Agaton. They are coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and plan to distribute relief items to affected areas in Northern Iloilo - including Pilar, San Dionisio, Sara, Lemery, and Ajuy - in the coming days. One of the supporters behind the relief work said they were inspired by Lacson's leadership by example. "It is always our pleasure to do this humanitarian act with your LEAD as our inspiration. You have our gratitude for your support to this activity," Iloilo-based supporter Inesitas Palermo said in a message to Lacson.